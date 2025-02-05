OKC Thunder Trade Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led team can land Kevin Durant or 2 top tier East role players with this package

The OKC Thunder have been one of the dominant teams so far this season, sitting six games clear of the second seed Memphis Grizzlies at the time of this article. Despite not having the services of Chet Holmgren since November 11th, the Thunder have been the best defensive team in the league by far, fueling them to the top of the NBA.

The OKC Thunder(39-9) hold the best record in the league at the time of this article and have been amongst the best teams in the NBA since the beginning of the season. Along with their league-best defense, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the team to their second consecutive one seed in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a leading candidate for MVP this season, spearheading the Thunder as they chase their first title since arriving in Oklahoma City back in 2008. Through 47 games, he is averaging a league-high 32.5 points per game to go along with six assists and two steals.

His scoring has him in MVP discussion, but the OKC Thunder's calling card so far this season is their defense. The Thunder allows the least average of points allowed, allow the worst field goal percentage from two and three point range and have the best point differential of any team at +12.6.

Although the team is enjoying success, the Thunder have been attached to players around the league in trade rumors as the Thursday trade deadline approaches.

Throughout their rebuild, the OKC Thunder accumulated a treasure trove of draft picks, enabling them to put together trade packages that top what most other teams can put together. They are at the point where they have more future first round picks than they can use, resulting in them being a team connected to the top names available.

How active could the OKC Thunder be at the trade deadline?

The Thunder aren't a team that need to make major moves in order to maintain their success, but rumors surrounding them include a consolidation of assets in order to bring in a top-tier wing.

Here is a look at three possible deals the Thunder could put together before the trade deadline that bring in players whose addition could put the team over the top.

Brooklyn Nets receive: G Isaiah Joe, F Ousmane Dieng, F Kenrich Williams, 2025 first round pick

OKC Thunder receive: F Cameron Johnson

Coming into the year, Cameron Johnson was one of the bigger names expected to be moved. He is one of the premier 3-and-D wings in the NBA, scoring 19.4 points per game while shooting 41.9% from deep and serving as the Nets' point of attack defender on the perimeter. He would bring those skills to Oklahoma City, who could use a bigger wing defender to put alongside Jalen Williams.

The Nets are in a full rebuild and have been rumored to sell on their veteran players, having already dealt Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers. Bringing in future draft capital as well as a young prospect in Ousmane Dieng allows the team to see what the Frenchman can do when given more freedom.

Additionally, the Nets are projected to have one of the top picks in next year's draft. Bringing in veterans like Joe and Williams on team-friendly deals puts the team in a position to compete right away if they win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

If the OKC Thunder lose out on Johnson, the Atlanta Hawks could provide them with a good consolation prize.

Atlanta Hawks receive: G Isaiah Joe, F Ousmane Dieng, two 2027 second round picks

OKC Thunder receive: F De'Andre Hunter

The Atlanta Hawks have a log jam forming amongst their wings, with Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Bogan Bogdanović, Zaccharie Risacher and Hunter all fighting for minutes. Moving Hunter allows the team to cash in on his best season. Joe more than makes up the shooting they are losing out on and Dieng is holds intriguing potential that could help the team retain Trae Young.

Hunter gives the OKC Thunder everything Johnson does, albeit on a lesser scale. His off the bounce scoring could help the team survive in the minutes that Gilgeous-Alexander rests. Thunder general manager Same Presti has been searching for additional scoring that head coach Mark Daignault can put on the floor in the games where Gilgeous-Alexander is put into foul trouble.

Speaking of bringing in another scorer, more bold fans and experts have speculated that the Thunder could pursue a bigger star at the deadline, including a homecoming for a franchise legend.

Phoenix Suns receive: G Lu Dort, G Isaiah Joe, F Kenrich Williams, F Ousmane Dieng, 2028 first round pick, 2031 first round pick

OKC Thunder receive: F Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have recently listed Durant as doubtful on their injury report despite no real concern around him, leading most fans to believe that the team is planning to move him. If they are, the Thunder can outbid almost every other team when it comes to draft picks, as well as players that can fill out the rest of the Suns roster around Devin Booker.

The OKC Thunder bringing in Durant would be one of the bigger trades in recent memory, albeit less shocking than the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. However, if the Thunder do pull this off, a starting lineup featuring Durant, Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren would make them even bigger title favorites than they already are.

