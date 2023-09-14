Pascal Siakam trade rumors: Hawks unwilling to add No.15 pick in trade package for former NBA champion 

The Atlanta Hawks missed out on the chance of pairing Trae Young with a versatile big man in Pascal Siakam when it was reported that they weren't willing to add a young prospect to the trade package. According to reports, the trade package could've included Kobe Bufkin, the No. 15 pick in June's draft, and it would've given Young an established co-star.

Siakam has proven that he can do a lot of things and has enough skills to be an NBA star. However, like most stars, he needs help and probably wouldn't get it playing for the Toronto Raptors. He could've been a member of the Hawks if it weren't for Atlanta's unwillingness to trade Bufkin.

"The Hawks were unwilling to part with rookie guard Kobe Bufkin in trade talks for Siakam," NBA insider Michael Scotto wrote. "Coach Quin Snyder is said to be high on the former Michigan guard, who averaged 19.3 points on 51.9 percent shooting overall and 45 percent from beyond the arc with 5.6 rebounds in his final eight games as a Wolverine."

Bufkin played two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines before taking his talents to the NBA. During his last season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

At this point, acquiring an established star like the Raptors forward would be perfect for Atlanta. The Hawks have struggled to be a consistent playoff team in the past few seasons under Young's leadership. Most fans believe that he'll improve if he gets to play with a star forward, and Siakam could've been the guy for him.

Pascal Siakam is a trade target for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been quiet about the Damian Lillard trade recently as the Portland Trail Blazers aren't interested in their proposals. They could shift their focus and make a run at Pascal Siakam. According to reports, Siakam is one of the few players whom the Heat have targeted as of late.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, he could be their plan B.

"If Miami can't get Lillard, it shouldn't automatically abandon its star search. Both (Paul) George and Siakam have uncertain futures with free agency awaiting them next summer," Buckley wrote.

Although the Heat wouldn't get the go-to guy that they've always wanted, Siakam can provide decent production in the front court. On top of that, he shares a similar hustle and playstyle with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo by doing everything on the court.

