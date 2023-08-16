Pascal Siakam's potential $307,000,000 payday will obliterate Jaylen Brown's deal if he fulfills one contingency

After Jaylen Brown signed the largest contract in NBA history, a Reddit post suggested that might not be the case for long as Pascal Siakam is eligible to receive a supermax extension in the 2024 free agency.

The Reddit post states that if Pascal Siakam makes All-NBA in the upcoming season, a huge 5-year $307.23 million deal is bound to happen. In this scenario, he will have easily eclipsed Jaylen Brown's current 5-year $303 million contract with the Boston Celtics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Siakam is entering the final year of his contract with the Raptors after signing a four-year $136,905,216 deal in 2019. He is expected to receive $37,893,408 before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

From the Reddit post's perspective, the Raptors forward has been an incredible piece for the Toronto Raptors over the past few years. Season after season, he has improved his game and is fresh off a career year.

During the 2022-23 season, Pascal Siakam averaged 24.2 points per game (48.0% shooting, including 32.4% from 3-point range), 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Despite the poor run after winning the championship in 2019, the Raptors forward has remained one of the saving graces of this team.

It is still up to Raptors President Masai Ujiri to decide how a supermax extension would work out for their star player.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Jaylen Brown's contract extension

During a segment on ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith discussed the possibility of Jayson Tatum earning more after seeing the figures on Brown's contract.

"Lord have mercy, what is Jayson Tatum gonna get?" Smith asked. "Because Jaylen Brown for all that he is, the one thing he is not is the best player on the Boston Celtics, that would happen to be Jayson Tatum."

He added to his comments that Jaylen Brown's supermax extension shows that the Boston Celtics are willing to see him and Jayson Tatum reach the peak of their careers.

"It's continuity," Smith added. "Because you got to remember, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are 25 and 26 years old. So, you're talking about a young nucleus in place that's got a decade left in their game and this makes perfect sense because you not only get paid for your level of production but the projection of what your production is down the line."

He also attributed the level of maturity that comes in as they get older, which easily matches their production level as of now.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)