Pelicans NBA draft picks 2023: When do New Orleans Pelicans pick? Order and more explored

The New Orleans Pelicans could have a memorable 2023 NBA draft night. The Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson as the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Ever since, Pelicans have drafted in the lottery every year, with this being the fifth year in a row. The Pelicans have the number 14 pick in the upcoming draft.

The Pelicans, however, are not satisfied with the 14th pick. They are reportedly aggressively trying to trade up in the draft and want the 2nd or 3rd lottery pick.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month’s NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson: https://t.co/UFCs9VEU7Q

The Pelicans have several tradeable assets in players and picks, thanks to the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade they made. While putting together a package to acquire the second pick won't be easy, Pelicans could make a strong run for it.

To pull this off, Pelicans will likely have to give up some future picks alongside a player. While Ingram and Zion do not seem likely to be traded, their names could come up. Given Zion Williamson's off-court drama, he actually could be considered tradeable despite his upside.

If the trade somehow or the other does go through, the Pelicans will reportedly draft Scoot Henderson. In his last season, Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

He is a dynamic point guard who would play well alongside Ingram and Zion. That said, he would be expected to deliver high-octane performances right away if the Pelicans are truly going to be a contender.

Will the Hornets trade their draft pick to Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to trade up in the 2023 NBA draft. They want to acquire the second pick and reportedly want to draft Scoot Henderson. The second pick currently belongs to the Charlotte Hornets.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Hornets might not settle for Zion Williamson in a potential draft pick trade scenario. Charania reported:

"What I have heard is, I don't know if the Hornets would want Zion Williamson. I think who the Hornets want, from what I'm told, is Brandon Ingram."

The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ #PMSLive "To my knowledge the Pelicans haven't called the Hornets and offered Zion for the number two pick..The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ @ShamsCharania "To my knowledge the Pelicans haven't called the Hornets and offered Zion for the number two pick..The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive https://t.co/xsSv6YnYYA

However, per multiple reports, the Pelicans are not interested in parting with Ingram at the moment. While there are other lottery teams who are willing to trade down - Portland Trailblazers (no. 3) and Houston Rockets (no. 4) - the Pelicans specifically want to target Scoot Henderson.

Henderson will reportedly be picked by the Hornets if they do not trade away their pick. Whether or not the Pelicans are willing to give up their star player to draft Henderson is uncertain, although it does seem unlikely.

The Pelicans have not yet contacted the Hornets regarding this but should be looking to make a move sometime soon with the draft coming up.

