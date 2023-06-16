"Your a addicted s** freak"- Moriah Mills goes off on Zion Williamson again after his step-father came out in support of Pelicans star

Zion Williamson is still in hot water and a trending topic on Twitter. Williamson made headlines when his girlfriend announced on social media that they were having a baby.

The 22-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star was seen in the pictures but has not made any public comments on the situation.

However, Twitter was set on fire when Moriah Mills, an Only Fans model, went on multiple NSFW rants about Williamson, claiming she was also dating him.

Zion Williamson's step-father has waded into the debacle, publically showing his support for the Pelicans forward.

“That’s my son, and I love him… Believe half of what you see, and nothing you hear… I stand by my son 100%.”

This promptedMills is at it again and this time she went even further with explicit and extremely NSFW details, calling Williamson an assortment of names.

“Your a addicted sex freak,” Mills wrote in an extremely NSFW rant.

Mills previously tweeted she was done with Williamson and the entire story. She previously tweeted that she wanted Williamson to tell his people to leave her alone. However, she appears to have a lot more to get off her chest.

Was Zion Williamson sending money to Moriah Mills?

Mills has also tweeted out alleged screenshots of other women who were also maintaining relationships with Williamson. She alleged Williamson had multiple contacts with sex workers.

Mills did not stop there and posted screenshots of alleged conversations between Williamson and herself. She also showed alleged wire transfers of thousands of dollars from Williamson.

Mills has also been posting sexually explicit photos on Twitter while promoting her OnlyFans account.

Williamson or his team have not made a public statement on the ongoing controversy or Mills. He is currently on the contract extension he signed before the season, which has five years and $194.3 million left on the deal.

