Rumours: Bulls are seeking first-round pick for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls might be parting ways soon. According to reports, the Bulls are planning to blow up their roster and rebuild the team. However, the team’s biggest star, Zach LaVine, who is their biggest trade asset, might not prove as big as the Bulls might have estimated.

Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports, LaVine might not be as sought after in the market as the team was thinking. The two-time All-Star player is the best player on the Bulls roster, and a limited market for him is certainly not great news for them.

In order to blow up the roster and build from scratch, the Bulls were expecting multiple first-round picks for LaVine. However, in light of his struggles, very few takers seem to be interested in him.

LaVine’s falling trade value, however, might be great news for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. Reportedly, the Heat is already taking a backseat in pursuing LaVine, which put the other two as front runners.

Bulls might have to give up the hope for a heavy return from the trade and get whatever they can to keep their season alive. If his market value continues to go down, the Bulls would be under huge pressure, and the Lakers and 76ers might not have to give up a lot from their roster to acquire LaVine.

What could Chicago Bulls get for Zach LaVine?

With the reports of Heat already out from the race, there is little chance that they would try to get themselves in the race. However, if they change their mind, they could get veteran guard Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, a 2029 pick swap and a 2028 unprotected first.

As for the 76ers, they could include Tobias Harris, a 2029 Clippers first-pick swap and a 2028 Clippers unprotected first for LaVine. This is nowhere what the Bulls wanted to get out of LaVine’s trade.

The Lakers could include players like D'Angelo Russell, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent and/or Cam Reddish. They also have the first-round draft picks in 2029 and 2030 options with them. However, the question still remains: how much would be fair for the Lakers to trade for LaVine?

In the end, none of the trade scenarios could prove to be profitable for the Bulls. However, the good news is they could end up with some good players in the draft picks in upcoming years, which could help them with their title chances.