NBA Rumors: Insider believes much sought-after Chicago Bulls star won't be available for trade

There are rumors that the Chicago Bulls might break their roster to rebuild the team. Amidst all the news, multiple Bulls players are already generating trade interest. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, it is unlikely that Alex Caruso would be included in the trade by the Bulls.

Stein reported that while multiple Bulls players are attracting trade interest, it is unlikely that the Bulls would want to trade Caruso, who has been a key player in their rotation.

Caruso is one of the most underrated players on the Bulls roster. The 2020 NBA champion is a top-rated on-ball defender who made it to the All-Defensive First Team in the 2022-23 season. Multiple teams taking an interest in Caruso is normal.

He is in the third year of his four-year, $37 million deal. It wouldn’t be glorifying to say that Caruso’s value exceeds his salary. He is one of those players who brings energy on both ends of the floor, especially on defense.

The Bulls player has been excellent offensively so far in the 2023-24 season, shooting 60.8% from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls and LaVine exploring possible trade

Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are exploring the possibility of a potential trade.

General managers of most teams would be in Chicago on Tuesday for the Champions Classic. It is the opening night of the college basketball season. The discussion for the potential trade could happen here. Teams like the Lakers, 76ers and Miami Heat are expected to pursue LaVine.

The seven-year veteran is averaging 21.7 points in 12 games this season for the Bulls. LaVine still has over three years left in his $215 million maximum contract.

The Bulls are 4-7 in the season after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. They will face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Bulls would like to go ahead with DeMar DeRozan, who is in the last year of his contract. However, the six-time All-Star player has already said he is against rebuilding the team. DeRozan is still waiting to see how the season unfolds for the Bulls before he signs another deal with the team.