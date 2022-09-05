NBA Rumors: Michael Jordan's son Marcus seen on double date with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s relationship soured publicly when the latter was displeased by the narrative of “The Last Dance.” The back-and-forth made it clear that the two don’t have an ongoing relationship, but a new pairing seems to have emerged according to recent news.

According to TMZ, Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son, and Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, were spotted dining together in Miami.

Marcus and Larsa were at a Japanese restaurant, Zuma, in downtown Miami, reportedly on a double-date with another couple. The pair were said to have been at the restaurant for 45 minutes before Larsa realized people had spotted them and were taking pictures. Her social media account showed that she was in town for the reopening of a retail store.

TMZ @TMZ Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, is seen on what appears to be a double date with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, down in Miami. tmz.com/2022/09/04/mic… Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, is seen on what appears to be a double date with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, down in Miami. tmz.com/2022/09/04/mic…

Marcus Jordan is 31-years-old, while Larsa Pippen is 48. Although the age difference of 17 might seem drastic for some people, Pippen has been with guys in their 20s as well. She’s been spotted with NBA player Ben Simmons, Australian model Harry Jowsey, and notably NBA player Malik Beasley – who was married at the time.

The past year has not been great for the duo that brought the Chicago Bulls six championships. Scottie Pippen missed the chance to reunite with Michael Jordan at the NBA’s 75th Anniversary celebrations, which many speculated that Pippen avoided intentionally. Amidst a dent already placed on their relationship, seeing his ex-wife with Jordan’s son is sure to make Scottie feel awkward.

Larsa Pippen is now an entrepreneur and social media influencer – with over four million followers on Instagram. She owns a luxury jewelry brand, Larsa Marie, along with Larsa Pippen Fitness, which is a subscription service for workout plans and healthy eating tips.

Marcus Jordan, on the other hand, turned into a businessman after a career in basketball that seemed like a difficult path. He started his entrepreneurial journey with "Trophy Room," a company inspired by Michael Jordan’s trophy room in his Chicago mansion.

The company is a retail boutique that offers an elevated experience, along with exclusive merchandise for loyal customers. He’s been part of other ventures/businesses since then.

Why did Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen’s relationship end up in divorce?

Scottie and Larsa Pippen kept their personal lives away from the media for the most part, but it is known that she isn’t Scottie Pippen’s first wife. The couple met in 1995, five years after Scottie’s first divorce, and got married a couple of years later.

However, 19 years later, the couple began to face serious issues in their relationship – which led to Scottie Pippen filing for divorce. They had four kids by then, Scotty Jr. – the oldest, Preston, Justin, and Sofia. The divorce was filed shortly after cops were called to the couple’s house because of alleged ‘domestic disturbance.’

Complex @Complex trib.al/LyO9xMr Larsa Pippen has filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen Larsa Pippen has filed for divorce from Scottie Pippen 💔 trib.al/LyO9xMr https://t.co/QVmknHIda2

A year later, the couple decided to continue their marriage after sorting out some of the issues. However, the brokered peace did not last for long, with Larsa Pippen getting the chance to file for divorce this time around – in 2018. The divorce was subsequently finalized only in December 2021, putting an end to a long drawn out process.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar