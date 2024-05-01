Suns Rumors: Insider offers latest report on Kevin Durant's future with Phoenix after series sweep

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns experienced perhaps the biggest letdown of the 2024 NBA playoffs, suffering a first-round sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Following their early postseason exit, many are expecting considerable changes in Phoenix. However, the Suns reportedly aren't looking to move on from their superstar forward.

After acquiring star shooting guard Bradley Beal in the offseason, Phoenix was viewed as a potential Western Conference powerhouse. However, its Big 3 of Durant, Beal and Devin Booker struggled to build chemistry.

The Suns hovered around the West's midtier throughout the season, finishing sixth (49-33) with a top-10 offensive rating (116.8) and 13th-ranked defensive rating (113.7).

Their weaknesses were put on full display in their first-round series against Minnesota, the league's top defensive team (108.4 defensive rating). Phoenix struggled to match up against the Timberwolves' size and depth en route to being the first team eliminated from the playoffs.

After the Suns' Game 4 loss, reports emerged about Durant's discontentment with his offensive role under coach Frank Vogel. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two-time NBA champion felt Vogel didn't "play to his strengths" and "relegated [him] to the corner far too often."

Phoenix has little room for roster improvement, with Durant, Booker and Beal all locked under long-term contracts. Next season, they are owed a combined $150.7 million, with the projected salary cap being $141 million.

Thus, over the past few days, rumors have circulated about the possibility of Phoenix trading Durant to retool around Booker. However, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, "the organization has no plans to entertain the idea of moving Durant during the offseason."

Additionally, Charania noted that his "sense is the Suns wanna see how can this team run it back."

So, it appears Phoenix's Big 3 will get at least one more season to redeem themselves.

Suns expected to keep Kevin Durant, consider coaching change

While Phoenix isn't mulling a Kevin Durant trade, it is reportedly considering a coaching change.

Per Shams Charania, the team will "take a hard look at making a full coaching change or, at the very least, discuss adjustments to Frank Vogel’s staff."

Vogel is coming off his first season as Suns coach. Meanwhile, he has championship experience, coaching the LA Lakers to the 2020 title. However, given Durant's frustrations and Phoenix's playoff shortcomings, the organization must decide whether to bail on Vogel one year into his five-year, $31 million contract.

If not, the Suns' biggest offseason changes will likely be fringe roster moves involving signing veteran players to bargain-bin deals in free agency.

