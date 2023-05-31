Bob Myers stepped down as president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Myers, who has been the Warriors’ GM since 2012, constructed four NBA championship rosters (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) during his time with Golden State.

He also won two Executive of the Year awards in 2015 and 2017. So naturally, the Warriors organization now has some big shoes to fill. However, majority owner Joe Lacob reportedly isn’t ready to announce Myers’ replacement quite yet.

During a press conference with Myers on Tuesday, Lacob said that he just found out about Myers’ resignation when everyone else did. He added that the Warriors will try to hire Myers’ replacement as soon as possible:

“I'm not going to box myself in here, to be honest and open about this,” Lacob said.

“I really just learned about this when you learned about it this morning. I was always hopeful that Bob would continue on and that he was joking. But he wasn't. Obviously thought about it. Got some ideas.

“We'll make a decision as soon as we can, but I want to make sure we make the right decision. If it happens in a week, great. If it happens in a month, great. We'll make that decision through a natural course and have the right process. I think we're preparing for the draft, free agency, all those things, regardless and we're going to be ready."

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22, followed by the start of free agency on June 30. So, the Warriors will likely need to hire a new GM by then.

Who could potentially replace Bob Myers as the Warriors’ president and general manager?

Golden State Warriors vice president of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr.

While Joe Lacob didn’t name any names regarding Bob Myers’ potential successor, there has been speculation about a couple of internal candidates. Two names who have been mentioned are Warriors executive vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob and VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Lacob was asked whether Golden State’s next president would be hired internally. He said that there was a good chance, but did not give a definitive answer.

“I will say that we have a very strong organization and I think it's a good possibility that it could be an internal candidate, but (we) haven't made a decision, so I can't really give you an answer,” Lacob said.

“I'm not going to comment on who's a candidate, who's not a candidate at this point. Going to keep you all guessing.”

