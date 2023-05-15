Warriors Rumors: Young Warriors star could request trade this offseason

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs by the LA Lakers. Golden State's offseason is full of questions, including the future of one of their young players. The latest rumors suggest that Jonathan Kuminga could request a trade this summer.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the 2022 NBA champs' front office and Kuminga are expected to discuss his future in the offseason. Kuminga is rumored to be disappointed with his diminished role in the playoffs, getting no to limited playing time.

"The Warriors and Kuminga's representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason, league sources say," Charania and Slater wrote. "Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga’s representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason, per @ShamsCharania The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga’s representatives are expected to discuss his future this offseason, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/JgnM9KgM9o

Jonathan Kuminga had a very good second season in the NBA. Kuminga showed flashes of improvements throughout the courtse of the campaign, especially when Andrew Wiggins was ruled out due to personal family matters.

However, Kuminga fell out of Steve Kerr's rotation in the playoffs in favor Gary Payton II and Moses Moody. The 20-year-old swingman was clearly frustrated with his diminished role in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle a couple of weeks ago.

"It's still tough to lock in every single time," Kuminga said. "It's still tough to smile every single time. But knowing where I've come from, seeing how many things that I've actually been through that a lot of people don't know that got me to this point. ... You can't stop the sun from shining, and at some point, the sun is going to come out. That's what keeps me ready every day."

Golden State Warriors have a rough offseason coming

Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors have a rough offseason on their hands. Draymond Green is expected to opt out of his player option for next season to become a free agent. Klay Thompson, who struggled mightily against the LA Lakers, has one more year in his contract, with Golden State looking for a paycut.

Team president and general manager Bob Myers will also be a free agent, which means they might be no one in charge to start the summer. Jonathan Kuminga has expressed his frustration with his playing time, while there were reports that Jordan Poole has been unhappy ever since the incident with Green at the start of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the Warriors will handle their gloomy summer. Could it be the end of their dynasty or will they finally have the guts to give their young core a run?

