Watch: When Zion Williamson's intimate video conversation with a girl got leaked

Zion Williamson was a massive young prospect. In 2019, Williamson became a national star as a freshman at Duke. However, he suffered some difficulties as a young star.

Zion and other NBA Players are huge public figures and often have to deal with the pitfalls of that fame. Young prospects coming into the league also have to deal with the difficulties of newfound fame.

He once had a personal, non-graphic Snapchat released online. A female student recorded a FaceTime call with Williamson in the video below and leaked it online.

Williamson said and did nothing harmful on the video call. It was odd for it to be leaked and the motives behind leaking it were questionable. The female student did nothing personal in the video as well. It was another example of personal digital information from a celebrity being leaked online.

What personal news did Zion release?

Williamson found himself in headlines again with some personal news on Wednesday. He announced that he and his girlfriend are expecting a daughter.

His girlfriend is Ahkeema Concreterose. Her YouTube page appears to also show her going by the name of Rose. Not much is known about her.

Their relationship was not very public up until this point. She works in real estate according to her Instagram.

The two revealed the news with a gender reveal party on her Instagram and YouTube pages. 'Baby Zion' was revelaed to be a girl. The party was put on at a sprawling mansion.

Williamson has been out with an injury since January 2. He only played in 29 games this season.

Earlier this season it was reported that Pelicans’ team management is growing frustrated with Williamson’s step father and personal management team. His personal staff continue to emphasize rest and keeping him off the floor while the Pelicans desperately want their young star on the court.

It was also reported that Williamson’s team is disgruntled with the team because New Orleans continues to exercise a clause in the player’s contract that allows the team to weigh Williamson once a month.

Williamson signed his rookie extension before this season. He still has five years and $194.3 million left on his current deal.

