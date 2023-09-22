"Will keep his options open": Senior analyst hints at possible Donovan Mitchell departure from Cavs after just one season

Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell enjoyed the best statistical season of his career during his first season in Cleveland. Mitchell was subsequently rewarded with his first All-NBA selection of his career (All-NBA Second Team). However, despite his individual success, it appears Mitchell might still have his sights set on greener pastures.

During Thursday’s episode of “NBA Today”, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Mitchell is not expected to sign a contract extension with the Cavs this summer:

“I do not expect Donovan Mitchell to sign an extension with the Cavaliers this summer, nor do I expect that to cause a major alarm. I expect him to go into next year,” Windhorst said.

However, Windhorst added that fans should wait and see how Mitchell discusses his future during media day before jumping to any conclusions about him wanting out of Cleveland:

“But the way that he handles discussing it is important,” Windhorst said.

“Because look at the way Giannis Antetokounmpo has chosen to talk about (his future with his current team). On his own volition several times this summer, he has basically made it known his future in Milwaukee is not assured.

"The way Donovan Mitchell answers that question and explains his decision process will be very important for the Cavaliers, their fans and potentially other teams out there who may be interested in making a trade for Mitchell, to listen to.”

Windhorst then concluded by reiterating that he expects Mitchell to leave his options open rather than commit to the Cavs long-term:

“My expectation is Mitchell will keep his options open. That’s one of the big things to watch on media day,” Windhorst said.

Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.6 3-pointers per game on 48.4% shooting over 68 games last season. The Cavs finished 51-31 (fourth in the Eastern Conference) before falling in five games to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

What is Donovan Mitchell’s contract situation with Cleveland?

Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave up a massive haul to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz last offseason. This includes Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps. So, it’s obvious why they would like to extend Mitchell long-term.

However, as Brian Windhorst alluded to, there is no cause for concern yet among Cavs fans or the team’s front office, with Mitchell still under contract for at least two more seasons.

The star shooting guard is owed a guaranteed $68.6 million until the end of 2025. He then has a $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season which he could decline. So, the earliest Mitchell could enter free agency would be the 2025 offseason.

This gives the Cavs another season to try and contend in the East before potentially signing Mitchell to a big three-year extension next summer. However, if Mitchell still opts to keep his options open next offseason, Cleveland may be forced to look for a trade for the All-NBA shooting guard.

