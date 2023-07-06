Will NBA 2K24 be released on Xbox One/PS4?

Confirmed news surrounding NBA 2K24 could arrive later this week, and Xbox One/PS4 users could have some clarity about the same.

As of now, any information about the upcoming game has been mere speculation, as 2K Sports is yet to announce any details. However, there have been plenty of reports on social media about some critical decisions the developers could make with the future launch.

The developers haven’t mentioned the available platforms for NBA 2K24 or those with inside knowledge. Naturally, there’s a statistical chance that the game could skip the current-gen Xbox One and PS4.

After all, many developers recently have taken such decisions, citing hardware limitations as a possible reason. However, it’s unlikely that 2K Sports will do the same, which will be music to the ears of everyone who are on these two consoles.

Why could NBA 2K24 be released on Xbox One and PS4?

Typically, a major change in hardware requirements appears when developers have to build something for the current-gen consoles.

2K Sports has mitigated it so far by maintaining two different versions. The next-gen consoles have the next-gen edition, while PC, Xbox One and PS4 get the current-gen versions.

The only question is: Will it be a PS4/Xbox One port, or will we finally get "next-gen" on PC?



@TheNLSC NBA 2K24 will be added to my Steam Library when released.The only question is: Will it be a PS4/Xbox One port, or will we finally get "next-gen" on PC? NBA 2K24 will be added to my Steam Library when released. The only question is: Will it be a PS4/Xbox One port, or will we finally get "next-gen" on PC?@TheNLSC https://t.co/OvUlVwpBfc

While the core gameplay elements are the same, the game engine acts differently. Certain features are only available on the next-gen consoles. That has been the norm since NBA 2K21 when the two versions were released simultaneously.

2K Sports will likely continue the same once again. There hasn’t been any indication of a change of plans by the developers. The chances for NBA 2K24 to be released on the current-gen consoles are pretty high.

Additionally, it will likely get a release on the Nintendo Switch, but that version will have its own limitations due to the existing hardware.

Players must know that the current-gen version will always miss certain key features. While these missing parts don’t necessarily make the gameplay inferior, some of them add to the overall dynamism.

It remains to be seen if the PC client is finally upgraded to the next-gen version. As of now, NBA 2K23 remains current-gen on PC, but it could all change with the upcoming title.

All speculations surrounding platforms and availability will likely be put to rest once the official trailer is out.

