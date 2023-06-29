Will Victor Wembanyama become the highest rated rookie in NBA 2K24?

Victor Wembanyama will certainly grab plenty of eyeballs in NBA 2K24, and there's no doubt over the fact that he will be the one to watch out for in the upcoming basketball simulator. Developers 2K Sports might have remained tight-lipped about important details, but Ronnie 2K has already hinted at Wemby getting one of the best rookie ratings ever. The Forward/Center could well get an eye-staggering number when the ratings are revealed.

French teenager Victor Wembanyama was the talk of the town last week during the NBA 2023 draft. While San Antonio Spurs were delighted to add him to their roster, NBA 2K23 players got access to two special items in MyTeam mode. However, many fans hope to discover how good he will be in the MyNBA mode of NBA 2K24. If Ronnie 2K's statements are to be interpreted, it looks certain that Wemby will be the highest-rated rookie.

What could be Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K24 rating?

As of writing, the overall rating of no NBA superstar has been disclosed, and it's hard to predict an exact figure. In a talk show, Ronnie 2K described how special Wembanyama is for them as they look to include him in NBA 2K24. While he didn't explicitly mention his overall, he dropped strong hints about what fans can expect.

Ronnie 2K 2K23 @Ronnie2K What should Wembys first 2K rating be? What should Wembys first 2K rating be? https://t.co/S8oIWXw0nz

Ronnie 2K clearly stated that the Frenchman is a generational talent and will get "one of the highest" rookie ratings. The highest overall of a rookie in NBA 2K history belongs to Zion Williamson, who was awarded a rating of 81. There's a high chance for Wembanyama to go higher, which will create a new record.

83 seems to be a fair rating, unless 2K Sports decide to go all in on the bandwagon. While the number is certainly not among the likes of the 97 overall of Nikola Jokic, Lebron James and others in NBA 2K23, Wemby will have age on his side. He could very well become the darling of MyNBA fanatics, who will love to build a squad around him.

NBA 2K MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Guaranteed Invincible Victor Wembanyama is in the pack market now Guaranteed Invincible Victor Wembanyama is in the pack market now 🚨Guaranteed Invincible Victor Wembanyama is in the pack market now🚨 https://t.co/jS3hc31uPN

Readers are advised to wait for 2K Sports to reveal the official ratings of the rosters in NBA 2K24. Plenty of speculations have been about who could become the highest-rated player in the upcoming game.

While Wemby looks set to become the topper among the rookies, certain names could give a close fight. There's Brandon Miller, whose pick has massively divided the basketball community. Many fans feel that Charlotte Hornets should have selected Scoot Henderson, who could be another outstanding rookie in NBA 2K24.

