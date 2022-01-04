Listing Russell Westbrook's top 5 seasons in terms of steals per game

Despite turnover troubles, Russell Westbrook has had a strong season with the LA Lakers. He has played in all 38 games, averaging 19.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Westbrook is third in scoring, second in rebounds and leads the team in assists per game. That surely means he has contributed in all areas.

Another area of focus in Westbrook’s game is his defense. His high-intensity game puts him in position to force turnovers and slow down the opponent’s offense. With 1,669 career steals and in his 14th season, Westbrook has been be a problem for opponents.

On that note, let's take a look at his top five seasons in terms of steals per game (minimum of 50 played games).

Russell Westbrook's top 5 seasons in terms of steals per game

No. 5: OKC Thunder, 2017-18 – 1.8 steals

The OKC Thunder signed Paul George to pair with Russell Westbrook in a bid to remain title contenders. Carmelo Anthony was another star in the mix, having signed for the same season. The Thunder finished 48-34 and in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Westbrook led the team in scoring (25.4 ppg), rebounds (10.1 rpg) and assists (10.3 apg). His steals average was 1.8, second on the team behind George.

After winning the first game in the first round of the playoffs, Westbrook had two back-to-back poor shooting games, and those turned out to be crucial. Despite "Mr. Triple-Double" averaging 29.3 points, 12 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals in the series against the Utah Jazz, Westbrook and the Thunder were eliminated in six games.

No. 4: OKC Thunder, 2018-19 – 1.9 steals

The duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George helped the Thunder (49-33) finish the regular season in sixth place. Westbrook played in 73 games, averaging another triple-double season, with 22.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg and 10.7 apg.

Westbrook had three or more steals in 15 regular season games. His best defensive performance came against the Sacramento Kings, in which he logged 19 points, 11 rebounds, 17 assists and six steals.

- 2 Steals Per Game (Behind only Paul George / Career High) 2018-19 Russell Westbrook:- 23 Points Per Game- 11 Assists Per Game (#1 in NBA for 2nd straight year / Career High)- 11 Rebounds Per Game (#1 of Guards for FIFTH straight year / Career High)- 2 Steals Per Game (Behind only Paul George / Career High) https://t.co/MCFctnZ5Dc

The 2019 playoffs did not end well for the OKC Thunder. In five games, they managed to win only once. Damian Lillard played sensationally for the Portland Trail Blazers. Westbrook played his last game for the Thunder in the series. In the offseason, he secured a move to the Houston Rockets to play alongside former teammate James Harden.

