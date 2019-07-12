Russell Westbrook Stats: 5 Highest scoring triple doubles of the former MVP

A triple-double is a basketball statistic for a player who reaches double digits in a single game in three of the five major stats - points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. The most common way to score a triple-double is by achieving the trio of points, rebounds, and assists.

Russell Westbrook is known for his freakish speed and athleticism. He is widely recognized as one of the best all-round players in the league. Westbrook is second on the list of most triple-doubles made with 138 of the same.

An 8-time NBA All-Star, Russell holds the record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42 and is the only player to average a triple double for three consecutive seasons. Apart from Westbrook, Oscar Robertson is the only other player to average a triple-double for a season.

In this presentation we will take a look at five of the highest scoring triple doubles by the former OKC and the new Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook.

#5 OKC vs 76ers, 4 March 2015: 49-point triple double

The Oklahoma City Thunder were facing the Philadelphia 76ers in a regular season game. Westbrook wore a facial protection mask after having a fractured bone in his right cheek while playing against Portland.

Westbrook set career highs with 49 points,15 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth consecutive triple-double as the Thunder defeated 76ers 123-118 in overtime. It was the most points by any player with a triple-double since Larry Bird scored 49 in 1992.

The 76ers led 59-56 at halftime, by the fourth quarter this game was evenly contested and went to overtime. Westbrook scored 10 points in OT and secured the win for his team. He played 42 minutes and shot 16 of 33 from the field. He also contributed to defense making 3 steals and one block.

On making his sixth triple-double of the season, he said, "It was OK, it was weird. Had to keep wiping it. It was a total big process of trying to keep everything from fogging up. That's not going to stop me. My job is to come out and trying to lead my team."

