×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Russell Westbrook Stats: 5 Highest scoring triple doubles of the former MVP

Punit Pathak
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    12 Jul 2019, 10:10 IST

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

A triple-double is a basketball statistic for a player who reaches double digits in a single game in three of the five major stats - points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. The most common way to score a triple-double is by achieving the trio of points, rebounds, and assists.

Russell Westbrook is known for his freakish speed and athleticism. He is widely recognized as one of the best all-round players in the league. Westbrook is second on the list of most triple-doubles made with 138 of the same.

An 8-time NBA All-Star, Russell holds the record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42 and is the only player to average a triple double for three consecutive seasons. Apart from Westbrook, Oscar Robertson is the only other player to average a triple-double for a season.

In this presentation we will take a look at five of the highest scoring triple doubles by the former OKC and the new Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook.

#5 OKC vs 76ers, 4 March 2015: 49-point triple double

The Mask
The Mask

The Oklahoma City Thunder were facing the Philadelphia 76ers in a regular season game. Westbrook wore a facial protection mask after having a fractured bone in his right cheek while playing against Portland.

Westbrook set career highs with 49 points,15 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth consecutive triple-double as the Thunder defeated 76ers 123-118 in overtime. It was the most points by any player with a triple-double since Larry Bird scored 49 in 1992.

The 76ers led 59-56 at halftime, by the fourth quarter this game was evenly contested and went to overtime. Westbrook scored 10 points in OT and secured the win for his team. He played 42 minutes and shot 16 of 33 from the field. He also contributed to defense making 3 steals and one block.

On making his sixth triple-double of the season, he said, "It was OK, it was weird. Had to keep wiping it. It was a total big process of trying to keep everything from fogging up. That's not going to stop me. My job is to come out and trying to lead my team."

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Houston Rockets Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook NBA Players
Advertisement
10 Highest Scoring Games of Russell Westbrook's Career
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Highest Paid NBA Players By Salaries 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-Throw leaders in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
Melo-Drama: Analysing the enigma that is Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
Fierce but flawed: The Russell Westbrook story
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Players with the Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 50-point triple-doubles in Russell Westbrook's career
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Paul George should win the Defensive Player of the Year Award
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook could be traded to the Miami Heat or Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us