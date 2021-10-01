Sacramento Kings 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection and training camp storylines to follow

The Sacramento Kings have featured in 74 seasons in the NBA since their inception. They have made the playoffs 29 times during this period, while their lone NBA championship title came in 1951.

The Kings had a terrible campaign last season, finishing 12th in the NBA Western Conference, with a 31-41 record. Coach Luke Walton's team was led by De'Aaron Fox in points (25.2) and assists (7.2) last campaign.

Fox was the King' no. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. On his debut for the Kings, he registered 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Sacramento Kings' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

David Mitchell (#15) of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings strengthened their bench with the acquisition of Alex Lens and Tristan Thompson as center options.

Thompson was part of a three-team trade between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks. The deal saw the Kings trade Delon Wright to the Hawks and acquire Thompson from the Celtics.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Sacramento, Boston and Atlanta have officially announced the three-team trade that sends Tristan Thompson to the Kings. Sacramento, Boston and Atlanta have officially announced the three-team trade that sends Tristan Thompson to the Kings.

The loss of Delon Wright won't be felt. That's because the Kings have good options in that position, including De'Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and the newly added Davion Mitchell. Mitchell, who was drafted as a lottery pick, has signed a deal worth $20,951,911 that would see him stay with the Kings for four years.

Richaun Holmes was re-signed in a four-year deal worth $46,522,560. The center is set to earn an average annual salary of $11,630,640. Maurice Harkless also re-signed with the Kings, doing so on a two-year deal worth $8,912,580. Another addition made to the team was that of former Toronto Raptors shooting guard Terrence Davis.

Important storylines for Sacramento Kings' training camp

Tyrese Haliburton (#0) of the Sacramento Kings

#1 The Kings will look for a better 2021-22 campaign than their previous one

While a top-six finish for the Kings in the 2021-22 NBA season is a long shot, the team is looking forward to securing a play-in spot. That would affirm that the organization is on the right track with their rebuilding.

The Kings will fancy their chances of a good run if their roster is not plagued by injuries. Although coach Luke Walton isn't considered to be a highly rated tactician, the team has good chemistry. If they can stay fit, the Kings could have a better campaign than in 2020-21.

It goes without saying that a repeat of last season's performances would be a devastating proposition for this young team.

#2 The tussle for positions

Walton could have a tough task regarding who starts and who doesn't. That's because he has his hands full, as the Kings have quality options. It will be interesting to see how he rolls out the team in the coming season.

Predicted starting lineup for the Sacramento Kings heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

De'Aaron Fox (#5) of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have yet to win more than 39 games in an NBA regular season since 2006. So there will be pressure on the team to improve on their previous season's record of 31-41.

The organization has made it clear that they intend to build with the young Fox and Haliburton at the backcourt. That might see Fox, who is their best player, lead the team as a point guard. Haliburton could be asked to play as a shooting guard, while Buddy Hield dons the small forward position.

Below is the predicted starting lineup for the Sacramento Kings next season:

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Buddy Hield | Power Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Richuan Holmes.

