Sacramento Kings Injury Report: Latest update on Trey Lyles and Jalen Slawson

The Sacramento Kings take on division rivals the Golden State Warriors on Friday for their second game of the season. They won their season opener against the Utah Jazz on the road and now will host Steph Curry and Co. for their first game at home.

The brutal seven-game series in the first round of last season's playoffs between the two teams laid the foundation for a new rivarly in the West. The Kings head coach, Mike Brown was the lead assistant for the Warriors for seven years so he knows their playbook in and out.

The teams play quite similarly and the fanbases feel incredible competitiveness against other, so we should expect a nail-biter at the Golden 1 Center.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additionally, the Warriors are coming off a loss at home so they will play with added motivation to avoid a 0-2 start to the season.

The Sacramento Kings have listed Trey Lyles and Jalen Slawson on the injury report for the game. Slawson was picked 54th overall by the Kings this year and was signed to a two-way contract.

He is listed questionable due to an illness and is yet to make his debut. Moreover, Lyles hasn't played yet either; he is sidelined due to a strained left calf.

Expand Tweet

The Sacramento Kings listed Chris Duarte on the injury report for last game as well but he eventually laced up. He is available for tonight's matchup.

The only player missing from the Golden State Warriors lineup is former DPOY Draymond Green. He will miss his second straight game and the Dubs defense will take a big hit with his absence.

Sacramento Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox signs with Steph Curry's "Curry Brand"

Steph Curry (left) and De'Aaron Fox gave an interview with ESPN

Golden State Warriors megastar Steph Curry launched his own brand in collaboration with Under Armour named "Curry Brand" in 2020, which has signed its first-ever athlete - De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

Fox will get his own line of sneakers under the Curry Brand and the two stars will face each other on Friday night, giving a huge boost to Under Armour and the Curry Brand. We can expect a huge uptick in Curry Brand sales after the game as both stars will showcase their sneakers at the game, less than 24 hours after announcing the partnership.

Expand Tweet

Stephanie Linnartz, President and CEO of Under Armour, said:

"The addition of De'Aaron marks a pivotal milestone that coincides with a decade of collaboration between Stephen Curry and Under Armour. We could not be more excited to welcome De'Aaron to the Curry Brand family."

De'Aaron Fox believes that competing with someone while wearing their shoe adds an extra layer of mind games and trash talk. He will get his own line of sneakers and apparel at the beginning of 2024.

Expand Tweet

On signing Fox as the first Curry Brand athlete, Steph Curry said:

"I couldn't think of a better athlete and person to join the Curry Brand team.…I'm grateful to have a partner that is so dedicated to our brand and invested in what our collective future holds."

The game will broadcast on ESPN and it is the first of 10 national TV games for the Sacramento Kings. The franchise has recieved double-digit national TV slates for the first time in years.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are one of the biggest attractions of the NBA and have the most national TV games in the league for the third straight year.

Poll : Who will win? Sacramento Golden State 0 votes