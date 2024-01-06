Sacramento Kings NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions: 5 bold predictions after pulling out of Pascal Siakam stakes

The Sacramento Kings were in talks with the Toronto Raptors to land star forward Pascal Siakam, who is on an expiring contract and is expected to move on. However, talks came to an end on Friday and the Kings no longer have interest in trading for Siakam.

The Sacramento Kings have stayed in the upper echelon of the Western Conference and are fifth with 21 wins and 13 losses. They have won two in a row and six of their last 10. Aiming for a deep playoff run, the Kings aim to make some moves to bolster their roster and improve their chances of going as far as they can in the postseason.

With that in mind, we take a look at five predictions about the Sacramento Kings after ending trade talks with the Toronto Raptors on Pascal Siakam.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 early Sacramento Kings NBA trade deadline predictions after pulling out of Pascal Siakam talks

#1, Kings trade Davion Mitchell

Sacramento guard Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell has been made available for a trade by the Sacramento Kings. During his three years with the squad, Mitchell has never found his place in the rotation, thus sending him to another team looks like the perfect option for both sides.

Davion Mitchell has averages of just 3.7 ppg this season, on less than 14 minutes on the floor (13.7 mpg).

#2, Moving on from Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter Sacramento Kings

Like Mitchell, Kevin Huerter could leave the Sacramento Kings before the trade deadline on February 8. Even though he still has three years left on his contract, Huerter has lost his place in the starting lineup and doesn't play as many minutes as he played last year.

In the 2022-23 season, he averaged nearly 30 minutes, while his numbers now have dropped to almost 24. If the Kings aim to pursue a star that will bolster their starting lineup, trading Kevin Huerter looks like a reasonable decision.

#3, Sending Harrison Barnes to another team

Sacramento forward Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes is the player that will be included in any trade packages for the Kings. Barnes is a 40% three-point shooter, but Mike Brown doesn't view him as a main part of the offense.

With two years and $36 million left on the contract he signed in the summer of 2023, it would come as a surprise if the Kings don't trade him.

#4, Sacramento Kings land Kyle Kuzma

Former NBA champion Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has been the best player on a Washington Wizards team that is on the verge of another losing season with just six wins in 34 games.

Thus, going into a rebuild and trading Kuzma would make sense for the franchise. Landing the former NBA champion would be a great option for Sacramento, bringing them more versatility on both ends, especially offensively.

The Kings will need to include a player and draft pick or multiple first-round picks to trade for Kuzma.

#5, Kings pursue a Zach LaVine trade

Chicago Bulls megastar Zach LaVine

There is a strong possibility Sacramento could go all-in and trade for megastar Zach LaVine. Still, they will have to put together a package of players and draft picks to convince the Chicago Bulls to agree to a deal.

Still, such a move would make them a top contender, as they would pair him with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Given their desire to improve their title chances, pursuing LaVine is a likely option for the Kings.