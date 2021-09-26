Sacramento Kings Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Sacramento Kings have been living in obscurity for far too long. They last made the NBA playoffs in 2006 when the likes of Mike Bibby, Peja Stojakovic, Metta World Peace and Brad Miller lost in the first round against Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs. That was also the last time they had a winning season (above .500 regular-season record).

When the team signed De'Aaron Fox to a massive extension, fans thought it's a sign of something great to come. But unfortunately, last season was yet another disappointment. It isn't easy being a Kings fan right now as many Sacramento natives will tell you. Long-time Kings fan Hasan Minhaj jokingly said,

"Being a Kings fan, much like life, is filled with pain and suffering."

However, they have acquired a few draft assets in the last few years, and are ready to end their playoff drought. Tyrese Haliburton turned out to be a gem in last season's draft class, and their 2021 NBA draft selection, Davion Mitchell, is one of the early favorites for the 2022 Rookie of the Year award.

Sacramento Kings' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA Summer League [Source: DraftKings Nation]

Despite their underwhelming campaign last year, the Sacramento Kings didn't make any major changes to their roster in the offseason.

They acquired Tristan Thompson and Alex Len, and signed a few players for training camp. Meanwhile, Kyle Guy and Hassan Whiteside aren't part of the team anymore.

Here is the Sacramento Kings' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name: Position: Years in NBA: De'Aaron Fox Guard 4 Buddy Hield Guard 5 Marvin Bagley III Forward 3 Harrison Barnes Forward 9 Tyrese Haliburton Guard 1 Terence Davis Guard 2 Maurice Harkless Forward 9 Richaun Holmes Center 6 Damian Jones Center 5 Alex Len Center 8 Robert Woodard II Forward 1 Chimezie Metu Forward 3 Tristan Thompson Center 10 Davion Mitchell Guard R Jahmi'us Ramsey Guard 1 Emanuel Terry Forward 1 Neemias Queta (Two-way) Center R Louis King (Two-way) Forward 2

Neemias Queta and Louis King are on two-way contracts, whereas Jahmi'us Ramsey and Emanuel Terry are not signed to any guaranteed deals yet. The NBA allows teams to have 15-man rosters and two players on two-way deals.

So expect their roster to shake up after training camp as the Sacramento Kings will likely waive their players on non-guaranteed deals to fulfill the criteria before the 2021-22 NBA regular season kicks off.

Key dates for the Sacramento Kings entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 10:00 PM ET).

The Sacramento Kings have their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Oregon. They have their home opener against the Utah Jazz on Friday, October 22nd.

Sacramento Kings' preseason schedule and dates

Sacramento Kings fans can watch Davion Mitchell and their other young players perform in the NBA preseason to get a glimpse of how their 2021-22 campaign could unfold. The Kings won the 2021 NBA Summer League, and are now entering the upcoming season with playoff aspirations.

Here is the Sacramento Kings' preseason schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/4/21, 10:00 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings NBC Sports California Wednesday, 10/6/21, 10:30 PM ET Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers NBC Sports California Monday, 10/11/21, 10:00 PM ET Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers NBC Sports California Thursday, 10/14/21, 10:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings NBC Sports California

The Sacramento Kings have just four preseason games, unlike their California rivals, Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers, who have five and six, respectively. They also face a new team each day with two home games and two on the road. Their official broadcast schedule is not out yet. But we predict the Sacramento Kings' home broadcast channel, NBC Sports California to air them.

