Sacramento Kings: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Sacramento Kings have one of the best young core in the league

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest underperforming teams in the NBA in the past decade. But during the 2018-19 season, they were one of the pleasantly surprising teams. They were highly competitive and had a great chance of making the playoffs.

The Kings finished 9th in the Western Conference playoff standings with a 39-43 record. They were 9 games behind the 8th placed team, Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kings have formed a great young core of players. De'Aaron Fox looks like a superstar in the making. Buddy Hield is one of the best shooters in the NBA while Marvin Bagley III had a great rookie season and looks like a great fit next to Fox and Hield.

In the 2018-19 season, these young players had some massive games for the Kings. Let's have a look at the top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 season:

#3 Marvin Bagley III - 28 points against the Nets

Marvin Bagley III was one of the most impactful rookies in the 2018-19 season

Marvin Bagley III was one of the most impactful rookies in the 2018-19 season. He had outstanding averages of 15 points, 7.6 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

In a regular season matchup against the Nets on March 19, Marvin Bagley III was unplayable. He scored a team-high of 28 points and grabbed 7 rebounds while playing just 29 minutes. He shot an outrageous 12-15 from the field, 2-2 from the 3PT line and 2-2 from the FT line.

The Kings led by 25 points at the end of the fourth quarter but then D'Angelo Russell took off in the fourth quarter and scored 27 points on his own which propelled the Nets to a 123-121 victory.

But there was no doubting the impact that Bagley had on this match and his NBA future looks very bright.

