Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live stream - 19 March

The Sacramento Kings continue their road trip to the East coast as they square off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden this Saturday.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, the Sacramento Kings beat the Boston Celtics 116-111. The C's will now look to avenge that defeat when they welcome De'Aaron Fox and the crew to Boston.

The Sacramento Kings come into this matchup on the back of a hard-fought 121-119 win over the Washington Wizards. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 28 points and even hit a jumper in the dying moments of the match to take his side over the line. But the Sacramento Kings need to win more games to have any kind of shot at qualifying for the playoffs this season. They are currently 13th in the West with a 16-24 season record.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, lost their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 110-117 scoreline. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored a combined total of 57 points, but it still wasn't enough to help the Boston Celtics get over the line. That was the 20th loss of the season for Brad Stevens' side as they slipped to the 7th position in the East standings.

Despite our efforts to make a late push against the Cavs, they held us off with a 117-110 victory. pic.twitter.com/kCpPi23Ya3 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 18, 2021

How to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics game?

Time: 7:30 PM (Eastern Time); 5:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports California

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

Sacramento Kings - Team news

The Sacramento Kings have ruled out Marvin Bagley III (hand fracture) and Chimezie Metu (wrist) for the game against the Boston Celtics.

Injured: Marvin Bagley III, Chimezie Metu.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Boston Celtics - Team news

The Boston Celtics have ruled out Tristan Thompson and Romeo Langford due to Covid protocols.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Tristan Thompson, Romeo Langford.