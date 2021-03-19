Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics host the struggling Sacramento Kings at TD Garden tonight. The two teams met earlier this season when Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox went head-to-head. Tatum's 27-point near triple-double bested Fox's 26-point double-double and the Celtics won the game by 5 points.

The Boston Celtics have seriously tanked this season. They are shockingly 8th in the Eastern Conference and teams like the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are higher than them in the standings.

The Celtics have made the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the last four years and are now on the edge of the top 8 playoff seeds.

The Celtics are 20-20 this season.



The Celtics are 20-20 this season.

The Hornets have a better record than them.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are not doing too well themselves. They are 13th in the competitive Western Conference and have struggled to win games down the stretch.

However, if they pull up their socks and compete for the next few weeks, the play-in tournament isn't too far-fetched.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have lost their starting forward, Marvin Bagley III, to serious injuries. According to reports, Bagley III will not require surgery on his hand and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Backup forward Chimezie Metu has fractured his wrist and will reportedly miss several weeks. There is no timetable for his return.

The Sacramento Kings drafted a gem in Tyrese Haliburton. He has been incredible in his rookie campaign, shooting lights out from deep and coming off picks and screens to run the offense.

Haliburton has looked great alongside De'Aaron Fox and a trio of Fox, Buddy Hield and Haliburton could do wonders for the team in the future.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have suffered from a lot of injury issues this season. They were missing Marcus Smart for 19 games but now have him back in the lineup. Newly acquired center Tristan Thompson has been ruled out of the game against the Kings due to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, backup guard Romeo Langford is not suiting up due to COVID-19 protocols as well and coach Brad Stevens announced that he will be sidelined for the rest of the week.

Feels good to be back with the team.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings lineup is largely healthy. De'Aaron Fox is the usual starting point guard. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to the starting lineup as the shooting-guard with Buddy Heild moved to the small forward position.

Marvin Bagley III's absence has led to Harrison Barnes starting as the power forward while Richaun Holmes starts as the main center. Hassan Whiteside has been the backup center off the bench.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have most of their starting lineup fit to play. Kemba Walker starts as the point guard in the backcourt with Marcus Smart. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum from the star frontcourt for the Celtics, with Brown as the small forward and Tatum as the power forward.

Tristan Thompson's absence would lead to Robert Williams III or Daniel Theis starting as the center. Payton Richard and Jeff Teague are the backup guards off the bench.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Tyrese Haliburton, F - Buddy Heild, F - Harrison Barnes, C - Richaun Holmes.

Boston Celtics

G - Kemba Walker, G - Marcus Smart, F - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, C - Robert Williams III.

