Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 5, 2024

Less than 24 hours after wilting under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the Sacramento Kings will try to take down the Boston Celtics. Sacramento, which surrendered a 21-point lead to fall 120-109 against the New York Knicks, will visit the team with the best record in the NBA. The Kings will be again without Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk in the rematch with Boston.

The Celtics will be atop the NBA’s totem pole even if they lose all their remaining regular-season games. How Joe Mazzulla will utilize his star players in the showdown with the Kings is anybody’s guess.

He will likely prioritize health over wins now so Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday might see limited action.

The Kings, meanwhile, have to quickly get over the loss to the Knicks to face the Celtics. They can’t expect the hosts to accommodate them by holding out their stars. Sacramento will have to go out and grab the game even if Boston plays its best.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The TD Garden will host the rematch between the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.

NBA TV will air the game on national TV, while NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports California will cover the matchup locally. Basketball fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (+375) vs. Celtics (-500)

Spread: Kings (+10.5) vs. Celtics (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Kings (o226.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u226.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

The Sacramento Kings’ four-game road trip began with a whimper after the aforementioned loss to the New York Knicks.

They will have to try and bounce back despite the quick turnaround. De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and the Kings will have to dig deep to emerge with a win against their juggernaut hosts.

After clinching the best record in the entire NBA with six games remaining, the Boston Celtics will likely prioritize their health. It will be a waste to grab the top spot but play in the playoffs with an injury-struck roster. Hence, the Cs’ stars could be set for cameo appearances on Friday.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

SF - Keegan Murray, SF - Harrison Barnes, PF - Domantas Sabonis, PG - De’Aaron Fox and SG - Keon Ellis will open the game for the Sacramento Kings.

Kings coach Mike Brown will likely make his substitutions based on how the Celtics roll out their starting unit. If Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis start, Brown could put in Trey Lyles early. Davion Mitchell could also be the first reserve to come in for Ellis.

C - Kristaps Porzingis, PF - Jayson Tatum, F - Sam Hauser, PG - Jrue Holiday, PG - Payton Pritchard will likely start for the Boston Celtics.

The reserve who will not be inserted into the starting lineup will likely be the first to come off the bench. Oshae Brissett, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman could get that role.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

De’Aaron Fox has a 25.5 over/under points prop on Friday. “Swipa” had 29 points in the loss to the Knicks, but the rear end of a back-to-back end may hamper his scoring exploits. Fox could fail to get over his points prop in the rematch with Boston.

Jaylen Brown is questionable, but if he's cleared to play, he gets a 22.5 over/under points prop. If “JB” is allowed to suit up, he may not last long enough to even get near his points parlay.

Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Kings badly need to win, while the Celtics don’t want to risk any injury to key players. Considering the scenario, Sacramento could walk away with a win and even the season series.