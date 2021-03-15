Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction & Match Preview - March 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets host the Sacramento Kings at the Spectrum center on Monday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash.

The Charlotte Hornets, who are on a 3-game winning streak, are sixth in the East. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are languishing in the bottom of the Western Conference standings after a dismal 15-23 start to their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 15th; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 15th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings, with a solid 114.3 offensive rating, have the tenth-best offense in the league this season. But they have been a fragile unit at the defensive end, allowing a league-worst 120 points per game. They have also been a poor defensive rebounding team, grabbing just 32 defensive boards per game, the second-worst mark in the league.

The Kings' front-court duo of Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley III have looked in impressive touch this campaign, with both players tallying 13 points per match. They are averaging 2.6 and 2.5 offensive rebounds per game, respectively, as well.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets

After having an underwhelming 2019-20 season, De'Aaron Fox is back to his best this campaign, putting up 23.5 points and 7.6 assists, along with a steal every game. Fox leads the Sacramento Kings in both points and assists this season.

However, De'Aaron Fox has shot poorly from the field and charity stripe, averaging 46-33-68 splits. That's the only weakness in his game which he will have to polish as he enters his prime.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox, G - Buddy Hield, F - Harrison Barnes, F - Marvin Bagley III, C - Richaun Holmes.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are right in the middle of the pack in terms of their offensive (112.2) and defensive (112.3) ratings this campaign. They have relied more on teamwork than individual flair, which is evident in three of their starters averaging more than 15 points per game.

Rookie point guard LaMelo Ball has been a revelation for the Charlotte Hornets, as he is tallying 15.8 points, 6.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game on a healthy 38.7% shooting from the deep. Terry Rozier has also been in fine form, putting up 20 points per match and making 43.2% of his 3-point attempts.

Key Player - Gordon Hayward

Charlotte Hornets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Since his move from the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward has looked a different player from his stint at the TD Garden. The former Utah Jazz star has averaged 21 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game, on incredible 48-40-86 splits.

Hayward's quality can be gauged from the fact that since his move from the Boston Celtics, his old team have struggled this season.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball, G - Terry Rozier, F - Gordon Hayward, F - PJ Washington, C - Cody Zeller.

Kings vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets have been in a rich vein of form and are the favorites against the Sacramento Kings. They have a more balanced outfit, and their dynamic offense should enable them to dominate the Sacramento Kings' defense with relative ease.

Where to watch the Kings vs Hornets game?

The local coverage of the Sacramento Kings vs Charlotte Hornets matchup will be available on NBCS California and Fox Sports South East-Charlotte. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.