Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center for an NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Sunday, October 31st. With both teams 3-2 on the season, the winner will extend their win record this campaign.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 113-109 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks were blown out by the Denver Nuggets 106-75 on Friday, in their last outing. They will look to bounce back against the Kings, and get their campaign back on track.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans

With the second-best record in the pacific division, the Sacramento Kings continue to enjoy success in the 2021-22 season, owing to having a roster at full strength.

With the availability of all their players, the Kings have been able to maximize their potential. They've done so by playing their starting rotation for heavy minutes, with only a few more players in the rotation off the bench.

The Kings will head into this matchup with no absentees from their side.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis has missed the last two games for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks established themselves as a solid side in the preseason. They appear to be facing some struggles in finding chemistry in the early stages of the season under new head coach Jason Kidd. However, bigger concerns for the Mavericks heading into this matchup come in the form of injuries.

Their injury-prone big-man Kristaps Porzingis continues to be ruled out of games, owing to back tightness. Additionally, their big-man depth will be further shortened by the absence of Boban Marjanovic, who is also suffering from back problems. While the two injuries have been listed as day-to-day, the duo may not play in the game against Sacramento.

Sterling Brown will also miss the game due to an ankle injury he suffered in the game against the Houston Rockets. Trey Burke is also expected to miss this game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kristaps Porzingis Out Back Sterling Brown Out Ankle Trey Burke Out Health and Safety Protocols Boban Marjanovic Out Back

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox attempts a three for the Sacramento Kings.

Given that the Sacramento Kings have all the players on their roster available, they can run their team at full potential. With a frontcourt led by De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, the Kings have a solid duo for the future.

Harrison Barnes continues to be the closer for the side, as his scoring and overall play keeps the Kings in games. Richaun Holmes has also emerged as a solid rebounder and pick-and-roll threat for the side.

Buddy Hield continues to be a threat from the perimeter. Coming off a 20-point performance against the Pelicans, Hield remains one of the best scorers in the Kings' lineup.

Rookie Davion Mitchell also shows great promise as a two-way player. With his ability to lock down some of the best offensive players in the league, the Kings have found a reliable piece to develop for the future.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic celebrates a play for the Dallas Mavericks.

Led by Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks have surrounded their Slovenian superstar with some reliable role pieces. Although Doncic continues to be the center of offense for the side, the Mavericks feature some talented players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell in their starting rotation.

Although the absence of Kristaps Porzingis and Boban Marjanovic affects their big-man rotation, the Mavericks have a reliable player in Maxi Kleber to fill in for those minutes. Willie Cauley-Stein and Moses Brown may also see more minutes in this game.

Jalen Brunson continues to be a key player off the bench for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock, meanwhile, provides solid perimeter defense and three-point shooting to the side.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Moe Harkless | C - Richaun Holmes.

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

