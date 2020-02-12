Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th February 2020

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12th February 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Last Game Results

Sacramento Kings (21-32): 111-123 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks(10 February)

Dallas Mavericks (32-22): 119-123 loss to the Utah Jazz (10 February)

Sacramento Kings Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have split their last 10 games and will be hoping for some consistency going ahead in the all-important second half of the season. They currently sit at the 12th place in the West, and with rival teams like the Portland Trail Blazers showing their best recently - the Kings' hopes of making it to the playoffs are fading.

The Kings lost to a Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks in their last game on the road. For them, Harrison Barnes was the leading scorer with 23 points, ahead of De'Aaron Fox, who contributed 17 points from his side. The kings gave away the contest in the fourth quarter and lacked overall effort.

They will be on the road yet again, this time in Dallas. With Luka Doncic's expected return, things further go down the hill from here on.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

De'Aaron Fox dished 11 assists in the last game and is the main man when it comes to executing the plays for the Kings. Fox needs to step up high-time from here on, otherwise, the Kings will have another disappointing season.

Kings' predicted lineup

Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Washington Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks have found themselves in a slump lately with just four wins in their last 10 games. With this streak of losses, the Mavericks have started to fall in the rankings table and are currently at 7th in the West.

The Mavs lost to the Utah Jazz at home in the last game. In the absence of Luka Doncic, the team was led in scoring by Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored a season-high 33 points on the night, while Kristaps Porzingis poured notched up 28 points for his side.

The Mavs have now lost 14 games at home and will be against the Sacramento Kings tonight. Luka Doncic's return is feasible tonight, so I expect the Mavs to bounce back with a win.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has been out of the squad since his ankle injury. However, according to the latest reports, he played 5-on-5 on Monday in the practice session.

The Mavs have lost a bunch of games in his absence, and his return will be the required push for them to generate some winning momentum.

Mavericks' Predicted Lineup

Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic

Kings vs Mavs Match Prediction

The Kings have lost track this season and will be facing a much better side tonight. However, they have a lot to play for this season as the playoff goal is not impossible. According to Luke Walton, Jabari Parker is also expected to play tonight, which further adds some difference to the team.

The Mavs, on the other hand, have a poor record at home and will be willing to improve it. Furthermore, they might get back the services of their elite point guard Luka Doncic tonight, which will further boost their confidence.

I will go with the trend and predict the victory of the side with superior quality. To conclude, the Mavs will beat the Kings tonight.

Where to watch Kings vs Mavs?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports- South West. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.