Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings will visit the American Airlines Center tonight to play the surging Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings are 12th in the Western Conference table with a 26-37 record, while the Mavericks are fifth thanks to a 36-27 record and are in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 2nd; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, 3rd May; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings earned a shock 110-106 win over reigning champions LA Lakers in their last game. In a game in which LeBron James marked his return, rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton stole the show with his 23 points and 10 assists.

Advertisement

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙐𝙥: The Tyrese Haliburton Story.



𝙵𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝙾𝚜𝚑𝚔𝚘𝚜𝚑 𝚝𝚘 𝚂𝚊𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚘.



🎥 Episode 1, presented by @verizon. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 20, 2021

The Sacramento Kings have been the worst defense in the league this season, managing a dismal defensive rating of 119. They leak 119.1 points per game and grab just 31.7 defensive rebounds per contest.

Richaun Holmes has done extremely well as the team's starting center, putting up 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds on 64.3% shooting from the field.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield

After having a quiet 2019-20 campaign, sharpshooter Buddy Hield is back to his best, putting up 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 39% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. He has played the third-most minutes of any Sacramento Kings player, and will have additional responsibility on his shoulders tonight because of De'Aaron Fox's absence.

Advertisement

Apart from his recent failure against the LA Lakers, Hield has looked in fine touch lately, and head coach Luke Walton will be hoping the sharpshooter has a strong outing tonight.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Guard - Tyrese Haliburton, Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield, Small Forward - Moe Harkless, Power Forward - Chimezie Metu, Center - Richaun Holmes

Also Read: Top 5 NBA players who won a championship in their rookie year

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been on a roll lately, having won their last three games. Their most recent win came against the Washington Wizards, with Luka Doncic and co. winning by a narrow margin of 125-124.

The Dallas Mavericks' offense has fired on all cylinders, registering an impressive offensive rating of 115. They have been efficient from the field as well, making 47% of their field-goal attempts.

Let's make it back-to-back WINS.



We've got a 7PM tipoff against the Kings TOMORROW! Get your tickets & we'll see you at the @AACenter! 👇 👇 👇 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 2, 2021

Tim Hardaway Jr. has done well to complement Luka Doncic, posting a stat line of 16 points and 3 rebounds on 38% shooting from the deep. Jalen Brunson has looked in good knick as well, averaging 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Advertisement

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is having an incredible season as the young Slovenian is averaging a superb 28.6 points, 8.9 assists and 8 rebounds per game. He has also shown active hands on the defensive end as well, tallying a steal per game.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings and a majority of the credit can be attributed towards the Real Madrid product. Doncic scored 31 points and dished out a staggering 20 assists against the Wizards yesterday, and he will be looking to have a similar impact tonight.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dwight Powell l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Maxi Kleber

Kings vs Mavericks Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are outright favorites to win this game, owing to both their recent form and position in the Western Conference. De'Aaron Fox's absence will also play a role, considering he has been the Sacramento Kings' best player in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Where to Watch Kings vs Mavericks

Live coverage of the Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks will be available on NBCS California and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Teams monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns' future in doubt