Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - October 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at the American Airlines Center in Texas on Sunday.

Both the teams are 3-2 this season. The Kings lost to the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors, whereas the Mavericks faced defeat against the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Sunday, October 31st, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Monday, November 1st; 1:00 AM IST).

Venue - American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings' defense is slipping again, and they are slightly lackadaisical at that end of the floor. They are averaging close to 14 turnovers a game, but are forcing nearly three less from their opponents. Through the first three games of the season, the Kings were seventh in the league in offensive rating. But after two more games, they are down to 22nd in that category.

The addition of rookie Davion Mitchell has been great for the team. Nicknamed 'Off Night', he has built a reputation as a defensive pest who guards the opposition's best guards like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell.

The Sacramento Kings have five different players averaging double digits in scoring this season. They are De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes and Tyrese Haliburton.

Coach Luke Walton has shifted Hield to the bench, and the latter leads the team's second unit. Hield is also a critical piece of their closing lineup, as the sharpshooter has proven his ability to make clutch shots.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings against the Phoenix Suns

Harrison Barnes has taken a leap in his offensive abilities, and is now leading the Sacramento Kings in scoring.

He has never averaged more than 20 points per game in a season, but is up to 25 points a night so far. Barnes is also averaging an astonishing 10.4 boards a night, shattering his career average of 5.1 rebounds a game. Additionally, he is shooting at a mind-boggling 53% from beyond the arc, on an absurd 7.2 attempts a game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport HARRISON BARNES FOR THE WIN 🔥 HARRISON BARNES FOR THE WIN 🔥 https://t.co/EFyhc1nJq7

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Terence Davis | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Richaun Holmes.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks new head coach Jason Kidd

The Dallas Mavericks haven't had the start they were hoping for under Jason Kidd. The front office was heavily scrutinized for not making any major moves in the offseason, and not surrounding Luka Doncic with elite talent. After winning every preseason game, they gained a lot of confidence, but got blown out by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on opening night.

Sure, they are 3-2 right now, but their wins came against non-playoff teams like the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. They faced the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in their last game, where they got annihilated by 31 points. The Dallas Mavericks had three close wins against bottom-table teams, and in the two games they faced playoff contenders, they got blown out.

Coach Kidd is facing criticism for his rotations and lineups. Reggie Bullock was a starter on a playoff team last season, and averaged 41% from downtown, but is now coming off the bench.

Moreover, Kristaps Porzingis has been incredibly underwhelming for the Dallas Mavericks, and is currently injured again. He is averaging 12.7 points per game in 26 minutes, with just six rebounds a night, as a 7' 3" player.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Most publications had Luka Doncic as one of the top five MVP favorites before the season began. But his chances of that award are slowly slipping away.

He was one of the preseason favorites last season as well, but due to lack of talent around him. the Dallas Mavericks didn't have an excellent record. The 22-year-old will have to carry the Mavericks night in and night out if they want to make some noise in the West.

Mavs Nation @MavsNationCP Gregg Popovich enjoys watching Luka Doncic as much as we do! 👀 Gregg Popovich enjoys watching Luka Doncic as much as we do! 👀 https://t.co/3hu3P0YuC3

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Kings vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Kristaps Porzingis is out for the Dallas Mavericks, and the team's rotations have been in disarray lately. Moreover, the Sacramento Kings have a nice flow to their game, and are coming off back-to-wins, including the Phoenix Suns. The Kings look like slight favorites to win this game against the Mavericks.

Where to watch the Kings vs Mavericks game?

The matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Southwest - Dallas (SW-DAL). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM and KHTK Sports 1140 AM to listen to the match's live commentary.

