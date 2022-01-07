Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets will face off against each other in a Western Conference matchup at the Ball Arena on Friday. It will be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

Sacramento come into the game on the back of a 108-102 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. De'Aaron Fox scored 30 points in the game on 52.2% shooting from the field. His efforts were not enough to prevent a loss on the night, as the team once again fell short in the fourth quarter. It was their third loss in five games and has caused them to fall to 11th in the West.

The Kings will be hoping to put in a good performance and get to a win against the Nuggets, as they still have a chance to get in the play-ins, but that will require immense resilience from them.

As far as the Nuggets are concerned, they come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz. Nikola Jokic secured yet another triple-double, but the team's poor third-quarter cost them the game. They have lost their last two games and will now be looking to get back to winning ways with a victory in this home game.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings have reported that Richaun Holmes and Chimezie Metu have been ruled out due to Health and Safety Protocols. To add to their woes, Terrance Davis has been listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

The team's two-way players, Louis King, Neemias Queta, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II are all listed out due to G-League assignments.

Player Name Status Reason Richaun Holmes Out Health and Safety Protocols Chimezie Metu Out Health and Safety Protocols Terrance Davis Questionable Left Ankle Soreness Louis King Out G-League Neemias Queta Out G-League Jahmi'us Ramsey Out G-League Robert Woodard II Out G-League

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. Sacramento Kings C Richaun Holmes has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have a long list of player injuries ahead of the game. Jamal Murray, Vlatko Cancar, Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier will be indefinitely out due to long-term injuries. The team has listed Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland as probable. If no problem arises, these players may get a chance to play the game. The two Nuggets players in protocol - Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji - are listed as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL Injury Michael Porter Jr. Out Back Injury PJ Dozier Out Left ACL Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Injury Aaron Gordon Probable Non- Covid Illness Bones Hyland Probable Non-Covid Illness Jeff Green Questionable Health and Safety Protocols Zeke Nnaji Questionable Health and Safety Protocols

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting Lineups

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers

The Sacramento Kings have been a team that has performed below par this season. They have a wide array of talented youngsters, but their weak defense has cost them a lot of games. Sacramento has tried a lot of different rotations this season, but all of them seem to have yielded poor results.

Going into the game against the Nuggets, the team will look to start De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton on the backcourt. Veteran Harrison Barnes will share the frontcourt with Marvin Bagley III, while Damian Jones starts at center.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings



Fox ties the game with a drive-and-1.

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets have done extremely well, despite losing out on several of their stars due to injuries. They have adapted well to all situations and this could be attributed to the presence of talented players on their roster.

Coach Malone will be in desperate search of a win as they have lost their last two games and this has caused them to fall seventh in the West.

He will most likely start with Monte Morris and Will Barton on the backcourt. Aaron Gordan and Jeff Green on the frontcourt, while Nikola Jokic starts at center for the team.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox, Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton, Small Forward - Harrison Barnes, Power Forward - Marvin Bagley III, Center - Damian Jones

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris, Shooting Guard - Will Barton, Small Forward - Aaron Gordan, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - Nikola Jokic

