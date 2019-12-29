Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th December 2019

Will Denver's backcourt put up an improved showing in this game?

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Sunday, 29th December 2019 (8:00 pm ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last Game Results

Sacramento Kings (12-20): 110-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns (28th December)

Denver Nuggets (22-9): 119-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (28th December)

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Kings looked a bit promising to start this season. However, after De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley went down, Sacramento has been struggling to establish a solid footing in the playoff race. They are currently 20th on defense and 21st on offense and have yet to figure out how they can take the team to the next level.

After their last game against the Suns in which they lost by two, the Kings have now dropped to 11th place in the West. They are currently 3-7 in their last 10 games and will look to try and steal this one against the Nuggets to avoid a seven-game losing skid.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield tallied 23 points, 2 assists, and 5 rebounds in their loss against the Suns

With Fox still being a game-time decision tomorrow and Bagley most likely still out, Hield would need to continue carrying an extra load on offense. Hield has been feeding the media some interesting stuff since pre-season—about his contract negotiations, not getting free agents in Sactown, and lately, about his frustrations about being benched in the last stretch of their 2OT loss against the Timberwolves.

In this next game against the Nuggets, Hield should look to improve his decision-making and defensive game if he wants his team to have a chance against Denver. He will be matched with a great scoring backcourt in Murray and Harris, and Buddy has to keep his matchup in check while not committing unwise fouls that can hurt his playing time and his team.

Predicted Starting Lineup

Cory Joseph, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a 119-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. They have now won 8 of their last 10 games and have retained their second spot in the West. Their lineup last game was also the fourth time Coach Mike Malone changed their starters and the first time Mason Plumlee started for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets continue to look great this season and are just 2.5 games away from the first seed. They will look to pull further away from the third-seeded team and establish themselves in one of the Top 2 spots as they take on the Kings this December 29th.

Key Player - Nikola Jokić

Jokic recorded a triple double in his last outing for the Nuggets

Nikola Jokić will once again be key to securing this next game against the Kings. He has been dropping his usual numbers this season and has continued to take his team to the next level. Sacramento doesn't have the best frontcourt, and the point-center should look to take further advantage of this matchup.

The Joker should look to dish out a bunch of assists to his teammates to keep them going. The Kings do not have the best defense in the league, and a big man running the offense against an already thin frontcourt should be more than enough for the Nuggets to take this win.

Predicted Starting Lineup

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Nikola Jokić, Mason Plumlee

Kings vs Nuggets Match Prediction

This should be an easy win for the Nuggets who have been consistently good throughout this season. They have only dropped four of their 18 games at home, and this should be another victory for them especially with the Kings missing some key players and Denver having an immensely better frontcourt.

Where to Kings vs Nuggets?

You can catch the game live on NBC Sports California and Altitude Sports. It can also be streamed live via NBA League Pass.