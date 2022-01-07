Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will face the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season on Friday at the Ball Arena in Colorado. Both teams are coming off consecutive losses, so it’ll likely be a dog fight to snap their respective losing streaks.

The Kings are reeling after a loss to the severely depleted Atlanta Hawks, who did not play Trae Young due to a lower back bruise. Atlanta was also without John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson, which is why the Kings’ loss was quite alarming.

The well-rested and also undermanned Denver Nuggets are also trying to snap a two-game losing skid. Without many of its regular players, Denver has limped off in their losses to the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

Nikola Jokic is playing at an MVP level but has just lacked adequate support since the season started. The Denver Nuggets gave the Utah Jazz fits before getting overpowered in the end. They also didn’t get the breaks at the end that could have allowed them another upset victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, January 7th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, January 8th; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have to provide better support to De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. [Photo: Sactown Royalty]

The Sacramento Kings were primed for a big win against an undermanned Hawks team without Trae Young and several starters. Instead, they struggled yet again, and despite winning the third quarter, lost back-to-back games.

De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton did their part, leading the way with a combined 54 points. The rest of the team, including sharpshooter Buddy Hield, almost couldn’t buy a basket. Outside of the Sacramento Kings’ starting backcourt, the rest of the team made a dreadful 18-51 field goal attempts.

They have to do a better job of executing their game plan and playing with more hustle against a very resilient and veteran Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox has been on a tear in the last three games entering the new year for the Sacramento Kings. The 24-year-old point guard is averaging 28 points, 6.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds. He is also shooting 51.8% from the field in that span. The ultra-athletic guard has also been very aggressive in going to the basket.

Fox is going to the free-throw line 8.7 times on average and hitting 88.5% of them. He becomes an even more dangerous player in half-court sets when he gets his defender backpedaling. The Sacramento Kings are simply more potent when he is this aggressive.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - De’Aaron Fox | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Marvin Bagley III | C - Damian Jones

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets supporting cast have to do more to help Nikola Jokic. [Photo: Forbes]

The Denver Nuggets usually play stellar defense at home than on the road, and they showed it against the Utah Jazz’s offensive machine. Despite being undermanned, they managed to stay with the Jazz throughout the game. Only Bojan Bogdanovic’s big night allowed the Salt Lake City visitors to escape with a win.

Head coach Mike Malone continues to be sidelined under health and safety protocols. His absence could have been felt during the closing and critical moments against the Jazz. Malone’s leadership and guidance have been an underrated factor in the Denver Nuggets’ season filled with adversity.

As long as the reigning MVP plays, Denver will always have a chance of winning games.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets have lived and died by Nikola Jokic’s brilliance on both ends of the floor. Jokic’s NBA numbers are staggering. Despite his incredible season, he is still unbelievably playing his best basketball under the radar. The fact that he is playing that much better than last season’s MVP campaign is really saying something.

For someone who has been ridiculed for lack of defense, the Serbian superstar is the Nuggets’ brightest and most important part on defense. With Jokic around, their defensive rating is a respectable 108.2. Without the versatile big man, the defense drops to a horrifying 123.5, which is so far out of reach of the second-worst team.

Jokic makes Denver a tough out, particularly on their home floor. He will undoubtedly be the focal point of the Sacramento Kings defense.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Facundo Campazzo | G - Austin Rivers | F - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Kings vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have to play better basketball than what they showed against the Atlanta Hawks. Otherwise, they could get blown off the court against the Nuggets.

Denver’s home court defense and the Nikola Jokic factor could be enough to drag them past the Sacramento Kings.

Where to watch the Kings vs Nuggets game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via ALT Sports and NBC Sports California.

