Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will hope to end their four-game losing skid against the Detroit Pistons on Monday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder broke the Kings’ hearts with a crucial steal against De’Aaron Fox to score the winning lay-up. The Kings led by as many as 18 points at one point during the game. They can’t afford to play with the same lack of energy and focus, even against one of the worst teams in the NBA right now.
The Detroit Pistons have a 3-9 record, but have won two of their last three games. Detroit’s anaemic offense has looked a little better in their last three games. In their win against the Toronto Raptors in their last game, seven players recorded double-digit scoring.
As a unit, the Pistons scored their highest total scoring output of 127, which was made possible by their most field goals in a game (43) this season. Their 34 assists were also a season-high.
The Detroit Pistons need to play with the same effort and chemistry to get a win against the slumping Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings have a clean bill of health. The players who will not travel to face the Detroit Pistons are all ones assigned to the G-League.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
Kelly Olynyk, who has been solid for the Pistons, will remain sidelined due to a left knee sprain. The rest of the players who will not suit up for this game have been assigned to the G-League.
Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups
Sacramento Kings
The point guard combo of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should once again spearhead the Sacramento Kings’ attack. Richaun Holmes, who has been quietly making a case as a contender for the Most Improved Player award, will likely start at center.
Veteran Harrison Barnes should handle the small forward role while Chimezie Metu plays power forward.
Detroit Pistons
Dwane Casey has stuck to the same starting unit when his starting five is healthy. He will likely continue doing that in this game as well.
Killian Hayes, who had a double double in the game against the Raptors, should resume his play-calling duties. The No.1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Cade Cunningham, should be the designated shooter.
Playing small forward for the Pistons will likely be Saddiq Bey, with their best player Jerami Grant playing power forward. Center Isaiah Stewart will likely man the middle.
Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Starting 5s
Sacramento Kings
Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Chimezie Metu | Center - Richaun Holmes.
Detroit Pistons
Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart.