Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will hope to end their four-game losing skid against the Detroit Pistons on Monday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder broke the Kings’ hearts with a crucial steal against De’Aaron Fox to score the winning lay-up. The Kings led by as many as 18 points at one point during the game. They can’t afford to play with the same lack of energy and focus, even against one of the worst teams in the NBA right now.

The Detroit Pistons have a 3-9 record, but have won two of their last three games. Detroit’s anaemic offense has looked a little better in their last three games. In their win against the Toronto Raptors in their last game, seven players recorded double-digit scoring.

As a unit, the Pistons scored their highest total scoring output of 127, which was made possible by their most field goals in a game (43) this season. Their 34 assists were also a season-high.

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons In last night's 127-121 win at Toronto:

◼️ JG led the team in scoring for the 7th time this season (24 PTS)

◼️ 1st career double-double for Killian (13 PTS, 10 AST)

◼️ Stew tied his career-high in scoring (20 PTS) In last night's 127-121 win at Toronto:◼️ JG led the team in scoring for the 7th time this season (24 PTS)◼️ 1st career double-double for Killian (13 PTS, 10 AST)◼️ Stew tied his career-high in scoring (20 PTS) https://t.co/A9mUI9XNCl

The Detroit Pistons need to play with the same effort and chemistry to get a win against the slumping Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have a clean bill of health. The players who will not travel to face the Detroit Pistons are all ones assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: King, Louis Out G League - Two-Way Queta, Neemias Out G League - Two-Way Woodard II, Robert Out G League - On Assignment

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Kelly Olynyk, who has been solid for the Pistons, will remain sidelined due to a left knee sprain. The rest of the players who will not suit up for this game have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Lee, Saben Out G League - On Assignment Livers, Isaiah Out G League - On Assignment Olynyk, Kelly Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Pickett, Jamorko Out G League - Two-Way Smith, Chris Out G League - Two-Way

Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted Lineups

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have been wildly inconsistent this season.

The point guard combo of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should once again spearhead the Sacramento Kings’ attack. Richaun Holmes, who has been quietly making a case as a contender for the Most Improved Player award, will likely start at center.

Veteran Harrison Barnes should handle the small forward role while Chimezie Metu plays power forward.

Detroit Pistons

Dwane Casey has stuck to the same starting unit when his starting five is healthy. He will likely continue doing that in this game as well.

Killian Hayes, who had a double double in the game against the Raptors, should resume his play-calling duties. The No.1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Cade Cunningham, should be the designated shooter.

Playing small forward for the Pistons will likely be Saddiq Bey, with their best player Jerami Grant playing power forward. Center Isaiah Stewart will likely man the middle.

Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Chimezie Metu | Center - Richaun Holmes.

Detroit Pistons

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Cade Cunningham | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart.

Edited by Bhargav