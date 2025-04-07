Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 7 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Sacramento Kings end a six-game Eastern Coast swing with a stop at Little Caesars Arena for a matchup with the Detroit Pistons. Sacramento will look to avenge a 114-113 loss at home in December and improve its chances of nailing a play-in tournament spot despite playing on short rest.

Meanwhile, the Pistons could hold out key players battling nagging injuries for the playoffs. Detroit (43-35) is guaranteed a playoff spot but could overtake the Milwaukee Bucks (44-34) for the No. 5 spot. At this stage, the Pistons could be looking to stay healthy instead of going all out for a win.

Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Sacramento Kings injury report

Keegan Murray is one to watch out for in the Kings’ roster. The sweet-shooting forward sat out Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a back injury. It remains to be seen if he's cleared to play on the second night of a back-to-back. The Kings could use his floor-spacing game in a crucial rematch with Detroit.

Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia remains out because of a thumb injury.

Detroit Pistons injury report

Tolu Smith, Ron Harper Jr. and Danis Jenkins won't join the team following their assignments to the G League. Jalen Duren (peroneal contusion) and Tobias Harris (heel) are iffy, while Jaden Ivey is out with a season-ending fibula fracture.

Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Keon Ellis Devin Carter Markelle Fultz Zach LaVine Malik Monk Mason Jones DeMar DeRozan Doug McDermott Isaiah Crawford Keegan Murray Trey Lyles Isaac Jones Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas

Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd Dennis Schroder Marcus Sasser Cade Cunningham Malik Beasley Lindy Waters III Tim Hardaway Jr. Simone Fontecchio Bobi Klintman Ausar Thompson Ron Holland Isaiah Stewart Paul Reed

Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons: Key Matchups

Isaiah Stewart vs Domantas Sabonis

Isaiah Stewart is a bruising big man who relishes contact inside the paint. If Jalen Duren continues to miss games, he could get the job of slowing down Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

After struggling with injuries in late February and March, Domas has regained his form. Although he plays center, Doug Christie often runs his offense through the big man. Stewart's primary role will be to limit Sabonis’ impact as a playmaker and scorer.

Zach LaVine vs Ausar Thompson

Zach LaVine ran rings around the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, scattering 37 points behind a sizzling 15-for-21 clip, including 7-for-11 from deep. With the high flyer in impressive form, the Pistons will likely put their best defender, Ausar Thompson, on him.

Thompson, after allowing Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane to erupt for 38 points on Saturday, should look for redemption. The versatile Pistons defender will likely need help containing LaVine but will be the main defender tasked with shadowing the in-form guard.

Keon Ellis vs Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons will likely limit Cade Cunningham’s minutes. But when he's on the floor, Keon Ellis could start on him.

Ellis has taken some of Malik Monk’s minutes because of his two-way play. He could give Sacramento Kings interim coach Doug Christie more reason to play him if he sustains his impact.

