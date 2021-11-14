Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons will host the Sacramento Kings at the Little Caeser's Arena on Monday in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game.

The Detroit Pistons improved to 3-9 on the season after their 127-121 win against the Toronto Raptors. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, are coming off a tough 105-103 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a 5-8 season record, the Kings continue to slide down the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, November 15th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th, 2021; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Little Caeser's Arena, Detroit, MI.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings in action against the Dallas Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings have struggled to put together a series of wins. With Friday's loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Kings have now lost four games on the trot.

The Kings enjoyed a decent start to their season and have some great pieces on their roster. But their recent losses and overall issues continue to plague the team. However, the Kings have enjoyed the development of some of their pieces.

The likes of Richaun Holmes have become a reliable presence in the center position.Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a talented player for the franchise, while the Kings also gained Davion Mitchell in the 2021 NBA Draft.

As their three-point shooting continues to improve, the turnover-prone Kings will have to limit this aspect of their game to snap their losing streak.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox attempts to score a lay-up.

De'Aaron Fox is currently one of the only players in the Sacramento Kings' roster with superstar potential. Although Harrison Barnes has been their most reliable performer, Fox is a tide turner when he is locked in.

Given his speed and athleticism, De'Aaron Fox is one of the fastest point guards in the league. Combining that with his elite slashing and finishing ability, Fox going downhill is a nightmare for most guards.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ #sacramento De’Aaron Fox ( @swipathefox ) stop and go moves to the pull up 🔥 He dropped 37 points with 6 assists and 3 blocks. Fox scored his 5000 career point today. @nba #nba #sacramento kings De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) stop and go moves to the pull up 🔥 He dropped 37 points with 6 assists and 3 blocks. Fox scored his 5000 career point today. @nba #nba #sacramento #sacramentokings https://t.co/TWvldtePSI

Averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 assists per game for the season so far, Fox should continue to facilitate the Kings' offense. With an average of 3.4 turnovers per game, though, Fox will need to limit that while continuing being an effective scorer.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Chimeze Metu | C - Richaun Holmes.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons' rookie Cade Cunningham in action against the Toronto Raptors

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the most inconsistent sides in the NBA in the last few years. The 2021-22 NBA season looks to be no different.

With a 3-8 record, the Pistons are in the lower rungs of the Eastern Conference standings. However, the side has some good pieces for the future that could present some reason for enthusiasm for Pistons fans.

With a star-calibre player in Jerami Grant, the Pistons also have some solid veterans in Saddiq Bey in the starting rotation and Kelly Olynyk off the bench.

In the game against the Toronto Raptors, the Pistons looked like a team playing with a system. A large part of that can be attributed to their rookie Cade Cunningham settling into his role as floor general.

Halbridious @Halbridious CADE CUNNINGHAM ABSOLUTELY SAUCING SCOTTIE BARNES AND FINISHING AT THE RIM!!!!! CADE CUNNINGHAM ABSOLUTELY SAUCING SCOTTIE BARNES AND FINISHING AT THE RIM!!!!! https://t.co/maMgcDPUBp

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant attempts to drive to the rim against Pascal Siakam

The key player for the Detroit Pistons in their game against the Sacramento Kings will be Jerami Grant. The 27-year-old power forward has been one of the most consistent performers for the side, and his performance could determine the Pistons' success against the Kings on Monday.

Coming off a 24-point outing and leading the Pistons in scoring, Jerami Grant also did a great job at the defensive end.

Considering the Sacramento Kings' issues in their power forward rotation, Jerami Grant will fancy his chances of dominating at the offensive end for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G- Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Kings vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons may walk away with a win in this matchup against the Sacramento Kings. While the Pistons also have home-court advantage, they also look to be in relatively better form than the Kings.

The Detroit Pistons look to have some momentum heading into this game, and the pairing of Grant and Cunningham will also look to dominate.

Where to watch Kings vs Pistons game?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 950 AM.

Edited by Bhargav