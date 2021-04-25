Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Playoff hopefuls the Golden State Warriors will lock horns with the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center tonight.

The Warriors are 10th in the West with a 30-30 record, still looking to book a place in the top eight. Meanwhile, the Kings are twelfth with a dismal 24-35 record.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors injury report

Sacramento Kings

Milwaukee Bucks v Sacramento Kings

Mercurial point guard De'Aaron Fox is undergoing quarantine as per the league's health and safety protocols and is targeting an early-May return. Marvin Bagley is sidelined with a hand injury, while Robert Woodard II will miss the game because of a back problem.

Richaun Holmes is listed as probable following a hamstring issue.

Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will be without the services of Kent Bazemore and Damion Lee, as they are currently undergoing quarantine. Rookie James Wiseman is sidelined with a knee problem and sophomore Eric Paschall will not be able to feature due to a hip injury.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson is out for the season because of an ACL tear. Star point guard Stephen Curry is listed as probable, but he is expected to suit up for tonight's encounter.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors predicted lineups

Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Haliburton will start at point guard in De'Aaron Fox's absence. Buddy Hield will partner him in the backcourt, with Maurice Harkless starting at small forward.

A 𝚁𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚒𝚎 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚈𝚎𝚊𝚛 worthy pass.



🎥 @intel True View pic.twitter.com/aNu91EDizB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 23, 2021

Harrison Barnes has been impressive this season, putting up 16 points and 6 rebounds, and he will start at the 4. Hassan Whiteside is expected to retain his place as the starting center.

Delon Wright and Terence Davis are expected to play significant minutes as a part of the bench unit.

Also Read: 5 NBA MVPs in the regular season who went on to lose in the NBA finals

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry and Mychal Mulder will start in the Golden State Warriors' backcourt. Andrew Wiggins will start at the 3, with Kevon Looney taking the other forward spot. Draymond Green will start at center for the six-time NBA champions.

.@juanonjuan10 appreciation post.



+29 plus/minus in 26 minutes last night. Heart & hustle all game long. pic.twitter.com/FoX1rcF2Bl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 24, 2021

Advertisement

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been resigned to a bench role despite averaging 15 points and 6 rebounds this season.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors predicted starting 5s

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield Small Forward - Maurice Harkless Power Forward - Harrison Barnes Center - Hassan Whiteside

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry Shooting Guard - Mychal Mulder Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins Power Forward - Kevon Looney Center - Draymond Green

Also Read: 5 biggest NBA MVP snubs of the 21st century