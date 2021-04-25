Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup, the Sacramento Kings will square off against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in California on Sunday. The pair will meet for the third time this season, with the Sacramento Kings winning by 22 points in the last time between the two teams.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a confidence-boosting 128-125 win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will look to build on their comfortable 118-97 win against the Denver Nuggets in their last outing.

Game Details

Fixture - Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, April 25th; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, April 26th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Tyrese Haliburton (#0) of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have gone 2-8 in their last ten games and are out of playoff contention. Ranked 12th in the Western Conference standings, they have been the worst defensive team in the league this season.

At the offensive end, the likes of De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes have been impactful for the Sacramento Kings. Fox is their leading scorer (25.2) and assists leader (7.2) per outing, while Barnes has averaged 15.9 points.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield (#24) of the Sacramento Kings

Owing to the unavailability of De'Aaron Fox due to the league's health and safety protocols, Buddy Hield will be a key player for the Sacramento Kings in this game. Hield is the second-highest scorer for the team behind Fox this season.

BUDDY HIELD IS ICE COLD ❄️

Hield is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field this season. It would be up to Hield to deliver the goods for the Sacramento Kings in the absence of Fox. He will look to beat his previous season-high points (30) in this game.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Shooting Guard - Terrence Davis | Small Forward - Buddy Hield | Power Forward - Harrison Barnes | Center - Hassan Whiteside.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Draymond Green (#23) of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have had an incredible run in April. The Warriors are 10th in the Western Conference but will look to secure a favorable position in the playoffs or the play-in tournament.

Draymond Green was sensational in the Golden State Warriors' win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. He recorded 12 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists in the game. Kelly Oubre was also impactful in that game, putting up 23 points.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry (#30) of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, the leading scorer in the league this season, has shown time and time again why he is one of the greatest shooters to have graced the game.

His ball-handling skills and pull-up jumpers are arguably the most beautiful part of his game.

Stephen Curry (47 & 49 PTS last 2 games) is the first player age 33 or older with back-to-back 45+ point games since Michael Jordan (51 & 45 PTS on Dec 29 & 31, 2001).

Stephen Curry is averaging 38.5 points in his last ten games for the Golden State Warriors. He scored at least 32 points in all but one game, where he had 18 points, during this stretch.

The Sacramento Kings' guards will have their job cut out in trying to stop Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kelly Oubre l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney.

Kings vs Warriors Prediction

The Sacramento Kings won the last meeting between the two teams. However, the Golden State Warriors were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Things could be different this time, as the leading scorer is in red-hot form at the moment.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green has also developed incredible court vision and is dropping dimes regularly. The Sacramento Kings could face a tall task containing this duo, which means the Golden State Warriors are expected to emerge victorious on Sunday.

Where to watch Kings vs Warriors?

This match will be broadcast on ESPN nationally and on NBC Sports in California Bay Area. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.