Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and betting tips | January 25, 2024

A heated interdivision battle between the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors is among the matchups slated to take place in the NBA tomorrow (Jan.25).

Both teams won their respective previous matchups and would like to keep that going at each other's expense. The seventh-place Kings (24-18) hope to build momentum and climb to a higher seed for the upcoming playoff push in the second half of the season. Meanwhile, the 12th-place Warriors (19-22) will try to keep their postseason hopes alive by positioning themselves for a play-in tournament spot.

The Kings overcame a cold shooting night from All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox (12 pts, 5-for-16 shooting) in their previous game on Jan. 22 to dominate the Atlanta Hawks 122-107. Harrison Barnes stepped up to drop 32 points on 10-for-20 shooting to lead their team to the victory.

Meanwhile, the Warriors routed their most recent opponent 134-112 who just so happened to also be the Hawks (Jan. 24). Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga both ended the game with 25 points apiece, with Kuminga having a perfect shooting night from the field (11-for-11). Additionally, Klay Thompson also dropped 24 points for them.

Both teams will be carrying a lot of momentum from their most recent dominant wins so fans can expect another heated battle between the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors - Prediction, preview and betting tips

Spread: Kings -2 (-110) vs Warriors +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Kings (-125) vs. Warriors (+105)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o240.5) vs. Warriors -110 (u240.5)

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors preview

Tomorrow's Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors matchup will be the last time these two teams face off against each other this season and a victory by the Warriors will give them a 3-1 edge in their season series.

The last two times these teams faced off, the game went down to the wire with the final score being decided by only one point. Their Nov. 1 matchup went to the Warriors 102-101 while the Kings got a measure of revenge and prevailed during their Nov. 28 battle 124-123.

Fans can expect another tight battle as both teams have gotten very familiar with each other's schemes.

One thing to note is that the Warriors will enter their matchup with a depleted roster as Chris Paul (hand), Gary Payton II (hamstring), and Moses Moody (calf) are still out. Meanwhile, the Kings will be without Sasha Vezenkov (ankle).

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

Steve Kerr is likely to use the same starting lineup that he utilized in their previous game, starting Dario Saric in favor of Draymond Green. The backcourt will be shared by the Splash Bros Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and joining Saric up front will be Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

Meanwhile, Mike Brown will roll with the same starting lineup that he's used featuring Domantas Sabonis under center, Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes at the four and the three, and De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter in the backcourt.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

The matchup between the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors is expected to be a heated battle between two offensive teams but they are projected to go under the total of 240.5.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors prediction

While the Kings are favored to win, they have a very narrow edge over the Golden State Warriors. The game is expected to go down to the wire, with the Kings expected to pull off a narrow victory in what could be a very exciting matchup.

