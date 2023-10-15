Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings lock horns on Sunday for the first time in preseason since the Kings' first-round Western Conference exit last season.

After making the playoffs for the first time in 16 years, the Kings were one of the more improved teams in the West but went down to Stephen Curry and Co and Game 7. Now, they face a familiar foe after losing out in the first skirmish against the Los Angeles Lakers in their preseason opener.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are coming off two wins against the Lakers and will take on Sacramento in their next couple of preseason games. With the new-look Golden State team building chemistry with Chris Paul, the onus will be on ramping up minutes for their starters. Draymond Green will be a notable absentee, though.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings will hope to get some momentum after going down 109-101 to the Lakers. The starting unit led by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis played over 20 minutes. Coach Mike Brown will look to use the same approach against a stern Warriors unit.

Ahead of the Sunday showdown between the two teams, here's a look at the odds, predictions and rosters.

Game Details

Teams: Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Oct. 15, 2023; 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors preview and injury report

The Warriors have begun their preseason on a strong note. With Chris Paul playing the same position as the best player on the team, the game provides them a chance to make amends after their disappointing second-round exit last season.

While they have depth issues to address, the possibility of Paul coming off the bench,and road issues, they will look to iron out chinks in their armor.

The Kings, meanwhile, will look to keep up their consistency but have not shied away from making bold changes. Ahead of the key game, Brown announced that guard Chris Duarte will play in place of Kevin Huerter.

With Brown known to be impressive on defense in the perimeter, the idea would be to hold off the Golden State Warriors' relentless offense.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Odds and Prediction

Moneyline: Warriors (+164) vs. Kings (-205)

Spread: Warriors (+2.5) vs. Kings (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Warriors (230.5) vs. Kings (230.5)

The Warriors head to Golden 1 Center as the favorites. While their dismal road record in the last season goes against them, they have made an attempt to fix the saame with a win against the Lakers in an away game. Expect the Dubs to continue their strong showing this preseason.

Golden State Warriors roster

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Chris Paul

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Gay Payton II

Kevon Looney

Jonathan Kuminga

Moses Moody

Brandin Podziemski

Cory Joseph

Dario Saric

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Sacramento Kings roster

Jordan Ford

Jalen Slawson

Colby Jones

Chance Comanche

Sasha Vezenkov

Malik Monk

JaVale McGee

Chris Duarte

Jaylen Nowell

De'Aaron Fox

Kevin Huerter

Domantas Sabonis

Keegan Murray

Davion Mitchell

Kessler Edwards

Keon Ellis

Alex Len

Deonte Burton

Harrison Barnes

Trey Lyle