Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets Prediction & Match Preview - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets defeated the Sacramento Kings (122-119) in a thrilling showdown, winning their first game of the 2020-2021 NBA Season. They will go head to head in their second matchup of the mini-series, as the Kings play at the Rockets' home turf again.

The Rockets were led by James Harden and John Wall in the first game, who combined to score 55 points on 52.3% shooting from the floor. They will need a similar performance from their star players tonight as they take on a desperate road team eager to make things even.

The Kings had five players score in double digits. They were led by Harrison Barnes with 24 points, Richaun Holmes with 22, and De’Aaron Fox with 22.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 5:00 PM ET. (Sunday 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Sacramento Kings Preview

Despite their loss to the Rockets, the Sacramento Kings are having a good season with three wins and two losses. De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield are leading their side in scoring with 20.6 and 16.8 points, respectively.

Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes have been putting up good numbers on both ends of the floor. The Kings are the road team in this matchup, and will seek to even out their season record with the Houston Rockets.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

De'Aaron Fox has been the driving force behind the Sacramento Kings' success this season. He is on fire from the floor, averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 42% shooting from the field.

Fox will undoubtedly be the biggest threat to the Houston Rockets in their second meeting of the season. He will continue to post big numbers and give the Rockets a run for their money.

Sacramento Kings' Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.

Houston Rockets Preview

After an offseason riddled with turmoil and uncertainty, the Houston Rockets matched it with a poor start to their regular season. They are still finding their footing and trying different lineups in most games. On the bright side, they did win their first game of the season and still have James Harden, who is averaging above 30 points per game.

John Wall had a good debut performance for the Houston Rockets with 22 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. Christian Wood has been on a tear and continues to show the potential for a breakout season. The Rockets will aim to build their momentum by securing another win against the Kings.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden

Despite the noise around his off-court activities, the 'Beard' continues to show why he is to be feared. James Harden has been averaging a whopping 37 points, 11 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in his first three games of the season. He has been shooting lights out, with 52% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc. It is only a matter of time before Harden starts to dominate the game and improve the Houston Rockets' standing in the West.

Houston Rockets' Predicted Lineup

G John Wall, G James Harden, F Danuel House, F PJ Tucker, C Christian Wood.

Kings vs Rockets Match Prediction

This game could go down to the wire with the last few last possessions dictating the outcome. The losing team usually comes out with a ferocious tenacity, giving the Kings a slight edge. Still, the Houston Rockets are likely to win the rematch owing to Harden and Wall repeating the magic.

