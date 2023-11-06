Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 6)

The Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets are set for a rematch on Monday night. The Rockets blew out the Kings 107-89 in their last game on Saturday.

Houston (2-3) will be out to win its third straight game after starting 0-3. Meanwhile, Sacramento will be looking to end its two-game losing streak.

Both teams sit within the bottom four of the Western Conference after five games. However, the Kings have been without star point guard De’Aaron Fox for the last two games due to a right ankle sprain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets game details

Teams: Sacramento Kings (2-3) vs. Houston Rockets (2-3)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets game preview

Fox is reportedly set to miss his third straight game on Monday. So, the Kings will need some of their role players to step up with their leading scorer (31.3 points per game) sidelined.

Joining Fox on the sidelines will be big man Trey Lyles (calf). Meanwhile, the Rockets will be without forwards Amen Thompson (ankle) and Tari Eason (lower leg), as well as veteran guard Victor Oladipo (knee).

After finishing with the No. 1 offensive rating in the league last season (118.6), the Kings sit at just 15th (109.9) through five games. They have a middle-of-the-pack defense as well, ranking just 14th in defensive rating (110.9).

However, the Rockets have been below average on both ends of the court. They rank just 22nd in offensive rating (108.0) and 18th in defensive rating (111.6).

The Rockets have battled to generate steady offense, as some of their young players have been struggling with inconsistency. This includes third-year shooting guard Jalen Green, who is shooting just 39.5%, despite being expected to be the team’s No. 1 scoring option.

However, there have been a few bright spots in Houston, including third-year big man Alperen Sengun. Sengun is leading the team in scoring (18.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg) while ranking second in assists (6.0 apg). Sengun’s matchup with Kings star center Domantas Sabonis could be the deciding factor in Monday’s game.

Outside of Sengun, forward Dillon Brooks has been another bright spot for the Rockets. He is tied for second on the team in scoring at 17.8 ppg on a blistering 60.4% shooting. Brooks lit up the Kings with a game-high 26 points in their previous game.

Star point guard Fred VanVleet should also once again outperform the Kings’ shorthanded backcourt on Monday. VanVleet finished with 21 points and 12 assists in the last game.

As for the Kings, they will need their complementary players to step up offensively to help lessen Sabonis’ workload. Forwards Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray and combo guard Malik Monk are the most likely candidates to do that.

Monk led the Kings in scoring on Saturday with 18 points off the bench. However, Sacramento will likely need more all-around offensive production this time around to compensate for the lack of Fox.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets odds and prediction

Moneyline: Kings (+105) vs. Rockets (-125)

Spread: Kings (+2) vs. Rockets (-2)

Over/Under: Kings vs. Rockets (218.5)

Entering Monday night, the betting odds favor the Rockets to secure another victory over the shorthanded Kings.

Houston has more scoring options and will be playing at home. Meanwhile, Sacramento could once again have difficulty in scoring in the absence of Fox.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets predicted starting lineups

Sacramento Kings

At full strength, the Kings’ starting lineup typically features Fox and sharpshooter Kevin Huerter in the backcourt. Meanwhile, their frontcourt consists of Barnes, Murray and Sabonis.

However, with Fox out, defensive-minded guard Davion Mitchell will likely get the start at point guard after starting in Sacramento's previous two games.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets, on the other hand, project to have their entire starting lineup available on Monday. Houston’s starting backcourt consists of VanVleet and Green. Meanwhile, Brooks, sophomore forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun start in the frontcourt.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets Top 3 leading scorers

Sacramento Kings

1. De’Aaron Fox

31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 48.6% shooting.

2. Domantas Sabonis

17.4 ppg, 14.2 rpg, 5.8 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.8 bpg and 0.4 3pg on 52.4% shooting.

3. Harrison Barnes

15.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.2 bpg and 2.6 3pg on 55.6% shooting.

Houston Rockets

1. Alperen Sengun

18.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 6.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.2 bpg and 0.8 3pg on 58.0% shooting.

2. Dillon Brooks

17.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.0 bpg and 2.4 3pg on 60.4% shooting.

3. Fred VanVleet

17.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 8.8 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.4 bpg and 3.4 3pg on 37.6% shooting.