Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- April 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will head to the Crypto.com Arena for a Western Conference matchup against the LA Clippers on Saturday, Apr. 9. The Kings have won two of their three meetings with the Clippers this season.

The Kings are coming off a disappointing 123-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Jones scored 22 points on 80% shooting. Davion Mitchell added 15 points and a career-high 17 assists. However, that was not enough to stop the Pelicans, for whom CJ McCollum and Jaxon Hayes scored 23 points apiece.

Meanwhile, the Clippers eked out a stunning 113-109 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The game looked one-sided in the first half as the Clippers established a 29-point lead. However, the Suns reduced the deficit to a mere four points with ten seconds left to play, but there wasn't enough time to complete the comeback.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, Apr. 9, 9:30 PM ET (Sunday, Apr. 10, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings have had a dismal campaign, failing to reach the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season. Many expected a resurgent run from the Kings after the Domantas Sabonis trade, but that never materialized.

De'Aaron Fox started the season slowly but found his way towards the second half of the campaign. However, he was ruled out due to injury after the Milwaukee Bucks game, and the team's fortunes have gone downhill since then.

With two games left, the Kings have only pride to play for as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - Davion Mitchell; G - Justin Holiday; F - Harrison Barnes; F - Trey Lyles; C - Damian Jones.

LA Clippers Preview

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have been one of the most resilient teams in the NBA this season. Despite missing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for more than half the season, they have stayed competitive. After almost three months out of action, PG13 hit the ground running on his return against the Utah Jazz, scoring 34 points.

The Clippers are now all set to make some noise in the playoffs. Reggie Jackson has also been very impactful for the team. His performances in Leonard and George's absence is one of the main reasons why the Clippers have made the play-in tournament.

Having sealed the eighth seed, the Clippers have little to play for in their last two as they look to go into the postseason with momentum.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Paul George; F - Nicolas Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 9, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Sacramento Kings 29-51 +525 Over 227.5 [-110] +12.5 [-110] LA Clippers 40-40 -700 Under 227.5 [-110] -12.5 [-110]

The Clippers are favored in this game because of the superior firepower at their disposal. Thanks to on the brilliance of Paul George, the Clippers are a threat to any team.

The Kings have one of the weakest defensive units, which means the Clippers will have more chances to get to the basket and score points. Also considering the Clippers' resolute defense, oddsmakers have given them the higher odds in this game.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have gone over the total in their last four road games. The Kings have won six of their last 10 road games The Kings have a 38-41-1 against the spread record.

LA Clippers

The Clippers have gone under the total in four of their last five games as favorites. The Clippers have gone over the total in 20 of their home games. The Clippers have won seven of their last 10 games played at home

Kings vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Clippers are favorites to win this game because of the exceptional form they are in. They have put in all-round performances recently. With the Kings being short-handed for this game, the Clippers should emerge victorious.

The Kings and the Clippers share five wins in the last 10 games played between the two teams.

The scores have gone under the total in four of the last five games between the two teams.

The Clippers have a 23-16 record at home, while the Kings have a poor 13-26 record when traveling.

Where to watch the Kings vs Clippers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Kings and the Clippers will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports SoCal.

