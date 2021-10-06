Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers will lock horns in an enticing NBA 2021-22 preseason game on Wednesday at the Staples Center. Sacramento are coming off a stunning 117-106 win over the Phoenix Suns, while the Clippers edged past the Nuggets 103-102.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 6, 10:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 7,8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings started their preseason campaign with a fabulous win over the Phoenix Suns. A complete performance from the team powered them to a commanding 117-106 win, a much-needed boost before they commence their regular-season campaign.

Harrison Barnes starred for the Kings, recording 18 points on 58.3% shooting from the field. He also attempted nine shots from the three-point line, making four of them.

Marvin Bagley III was another impressive player for the Kings. The forward scored 15 points on the night while shooting at 66.7% from the field. Buddy Hield, meanwhile, scored 14 points against the Suns, but looked rusty from the three-point line, scoring only 4-13 from beyond the arc. Kings' star player De 'Aaron Fox started his preseason slowly, managing only six points on 25% shooting from the field.

Coming into this game against the Clippers, the Kings will once again look for a win. They will hope for a power-packed performance from their young group of players. If they all step up, the Kings could cause the Clippers plenty of problems in this preseason game.

Key Player - Tyrese Haliburton

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Haliburton had a stunning rookie season, earning a place in the All-Rookie first team. He is entering the 2021-22 campaign as one of the most integral parts of a young core group in Sacramento. He played the most minutes for the Kings in their previous preseason game against the Suns.

In the 24:29 minutes Haliburton played, he scored 11 points while securing five boards and as many assists. He was slow to start with, but is expected to produce a better offensive performance against the Clippers.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox; G - Tyrese Haliburton; F - Harrison Barnes; F - Marvin Bagley III; C - Richaun Holmes.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers started their preseason with a nail-biting 103-102 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Terance Mann scored 14 points on the night. He also recorded eight rebounds and five assists. Another Clipper player who had an impressive outing was George King. He scored 12 points in the 12 minutes he played, scoring 3-4 from the three-point line.

Meanwhile, in the six minutes Reggie Jackson played against the Nuggets, he scored nine points. The guard continued his impressive form, as he shot 3-3 from beyond the arc.

A similar Clippers roster could be expected against the Kings too. The Clippers will look to give their stars enough rest this preseason to make sure they are at their best during the regular season. However, if the second unit of the Clippers team continues performing well, they could overcome the Kings on Wednesday.

Key Player - Terance Mann

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers - Game Three

Terance Mann had an exceptional year last season, playing a crucial role in the Clippers' run to their first conference final. The youngster had a few high scoring games, and showed great character in defense.

Entering the 2021-22 NBA campaign, Mann will once again have a big role to play. The Clippers are all set to miss the services of Kawhi Leonard for more than half the season. So Mann would have to play a key role for the team in their quest for a deep playoff run.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe; G - Reggie Jackson; F - Terance Mann; F - Amir Coffey; C - Ivica Zubac.

Kings vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are a solid team with a young core of stars. Their roster has some of the most talented players in the league. However, the Clippers are also a very good team. They may not have the services of Paul George for this game. But the presence of players like Terance Man and Reggie Jackson should be enough for them to overcome the Kings on Wednesday.

Also Read

Where to watch the Kings vs Clippers Game?

The NBA preseason game between the Kings and the Clippers will be televised nationally on the Bally Sports SoCal. The game will also be streamed on the NBA App, which has an NBA League Pass option, where all preseason and regular games are available.

