Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 22nd February 2020

Los Angeles Clippers v Boston Celtics

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Saturday, 22 February 2020 (3:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, LA

Last Game Results

Sacramento Kings (22-33): 129-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies (13 February)

Los Angeles Clippers (37-18): 133-141 loss to the Boston Celtics (13 February)

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

The Kings are currently sitting at 12th place in the West, and the chances of them making it to the playoffs seem dim for now. They have not made it to the postseason since 2006, and the wait is not getting over anytime soon.

Looking at the positive side, Buddy Hield is playing well for the team and will look to continue his excellent run. After winning the 3-point contest during the All-Stars weekend by beating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, he will be on a whole new different level when he takes the floor. Besides him, the other young guns, De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, need to produce big numbers.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

Averaging 20.4 points, five rebounds, and 0.9 steals a game - Buddy Hield is shooting at a rate of 43.1% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

He has produced phenomenal numbers this season, again and again, and we hope does the same tonight.

Kings' predicted lineup

De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have everything going their way right now. They have two stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, ready to fire on the given day. With that, the additions of Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson have added great depth to the roster.

The Clippers' main concern will be the health of their players as a lot of their players have missed a bunch of games due to injuries or load management. They are on a two-game losing streak and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is the star player on the Clippers team, and when he is on the court- things get easier for them. He is averaging 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals a game this season.

We can expect a big game for Kawhi against the Sacramento Kings

Clippers' Predicted Lineup

Landry Shamet, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Kings vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have a good group of young talent, but things are certainly not working out for them. They are still way behind in the standings, and their playoff hopes are next to nothing.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have a high-quality squad with the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They sit in third place in the West and will look to improve their score by dominating the Kings in this game.

Where to watch Kings vs Clippers?

The game can be watched on TV on NBC Sports California(NBCSCA). You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.