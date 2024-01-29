Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The two will clash for the second time this season. The Kings are coming into the game with a three-game winning streak, while the Grizzlies recently had a three-game streak of their own but were already snapped.

The Kings are fresh from a 120-115 win against the Dallas Mavericks, while the Grizzlies lost in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers, 116-110, and snapped a three-game winning streak.

The 26-18 Kings and the 18-28 Grizzlies face off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Southeast in Memphis and NBC Sports California in Sacramento, with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (-330) vs. Mavericks (+265)

Spread: Kings -8.0 (-110) vs. Mavericks +8.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 226.0

This will be the second time the Kings and the Grizzlies clash this season. The Kings won the first time on Jan. 1, 123-92.

The Kings are on a roll again, winning three straight games, including a huge one against the Mavericks

On the other hand, the Grizzlies seemed like they could rack up wins even with a depleted lineup after winning three straight games, but the streak was snapped in Indiana.

Both teams are likely keeping their starting units from their last games. The Grizzlies are expected to start Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, and David Roddy against the Kings.

The Kings, on the other hand, are expected to bring back Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, and De'Aaron Fox against the Grizzlies.

Vince Williams Jr. has become a rising star for the Memphis Grizzlies in the absence of Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and Desmond Bane.

Following a 20-point game against the Pacers, the outlook for Williams, according to Points Bet, is that he will score more than his current prop again.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes, as correctly projected, went over the prop again as he tallied 20 points against the Mavericks.

Caesar's Sportsbook, however, believes Barnes will go lower than his current prop this time.

The betting line opened with the Kings as -330 favorites over the Grizzlies (+265 underdogs). The Kings are -8.0 favorites against the Grizzlies in the spread.

With the Kings on a roll, it is recommended to bet on the Kings, but do expect that they might fail to meet the spread since the Grizzlies only lost by six in Indianapolis.

