Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will look to continue their winning ways when they face the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at FedExForum on Sunday.

The Kings are coming off a 141-137 triple OT win over the star-studded LA Lakers in their previous outing. It was their second consecutive win and eighth of the season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies endured a 100-132 blowout loss against the Atlanta Hawks. They dropped to 9-10 for the campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 28, 6:00 PM ET (Monday, November 29, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have shown tremendous fighting spirit in their previous two games. They were without starters Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes against the Lakers but still managed to come away with a win.

The Kings were down by 13 points with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter and by seven in OT1 but rallied back to secure the win in OT3. De'Aaron Fox scored 34 points, while Buddy Hield had 25 off the bench as the two players led Sacramento's charge.

They made some tough shots down the stretch that helped the team secure their second win on the trot.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings @swipathefox records 34 PTS, 8 ASTS, 6 REB in 53 minutes to get the W in LA! .@swipathefox records 34 PTS, 8 ASTS, 6 REB in 53 minutes to get the W in LA! https://t.co/hM7bF0n1Ot

The Sacramento Kings' bench has been exceptional lately. They had 71 points against the Lakers and 61 against the Trail Blazers.

The Kings will need to work on getting a good start against the Memphis Grizzlies. That will give them a healthy chance of winning their third match on the bounce.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball over two players

De'Aaron Fox has been in solid form over the last few games. He has been very efficient shooting from the field, making 53% of his attempts across his last three appearances.

Fox's ability to make an impact when the Sacramento Kings aren't able to get going offensively has been vital to their wins so far.

The point guard will need to help the team on that front again to make sure they do not pass up their opportunity to defeat the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Maurice Harkless | C - Alex Len.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies face an uphill task moving forward with Ja Morant ruled out indefinitely because of a knee injury he sustained in their last game against the Hawks.

Memphis has had some major ups and downs, even with Morant in the squad this season.

Pat Benson @Pat_Benson_Jr Ja Morant helped to the locker room. Something happened to his knee. Hopefully nothing serious 🙏 Ja Morant helped to the locker room. Something happened to his knee. Hopefully nothing serious 🙏 https://t.co/sx4FpJdPPl

They struggled from the get-go against the Hawks and were completely off their game once Morant went into the locker room midway through the first quarter.

The Grizzlies shot only 40.7% from the field, while their opponents made 58.4% of their attempts. Memphis couldn't get stops defensively. That hampered their game on the other end of the floor as well.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 14 points, while Dillon Brooks had 12 for the Memphis Grizzlies. Tyus Jones (10 points) was the only other player to score in double-digits.

The Grizzlies have a lot to figure out ahead of this contest. Morant's absence has only made their quest to return to winning ways more challenging.

Key Player - Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks in action during an NBA game

With Ja Morant sidelined, Dillon Brooks will have to shoulder the responsibility of leading the team from the front. Brooks is the Memphis Grizzlies' second scoring option and one of their best defenders as well.

Apart from filling in for Morant's absence scoring-wise, Brooks will also have to limit De'Aaron Fox as much as possible.

The Sacramento Kings rely on Fox's output a lot, so if he can be restricted, the Memphis Grizzlies will fancy their chances of a win.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - De'Anthony Melton | G - Desmond Bane | F - Dillon Brooks | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Kings vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings will have the upper hand against the Memphis Grizzlies for several reasons. They are in better form and will have momentum on their side.

Moreover, Ja Morant's absence could prove to be decisive as he is pivotal to the Grizzlies' chances of achieving positive results. So these factors make the Kings favorites to emerge victorious in this contest.

Where to watch Kings vs Grizzlies

The game between the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies will be televised live by NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Southeast. Fans can catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass too.

