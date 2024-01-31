Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

The Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat will have their first of two meetings this season on Wednesday. They were 1-1 during the 2022-23 campaign with both teams winning on their respective home courts in two closely-fought games. Their next encounter could be more end-to-end action if they execute as expected.

The Heat have lost their last seven games. Despite their recent poor form, no one will be counting out Miami against any team in the NBA. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra is hoping Terry Rozier’s adjustments with his new team will be fast-tracked so they can get out of their slump.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings are in the midst of a season-high seven-game road swing. They opened that stretch with a perfect 3-0 record, including impressive wins over the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. Sacramento will be hoping to sustain that form when they visit the always dangerous Heat.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat preview, odds and betting tips

The Heat will host the Kings at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports California are two of the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Kings (-105) vs. Heat (-115)

Spread: Kings (+1.0) vs. Heat (-1.0)

Total (O/U): Kings (o230.5 -110) vs. Heat (u230.5 -110)

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Game preview

The Kings have bounced back from four straight losses to tally four consecutive wins, including the last three on the road. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have been making strong cases to make it to the All-Star team. They will be at the forefront of the Kings’ game plan when they visit the reigning Eastern Conference champs.

Expand Tweet

The Heat have not had a single practice since Terry Rozier’s arrival. Despite recently arriving from the Charlotte Hornets, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra wasted no time inserting him into the starting lineup. Rozier’s addition has forced everyone to adjust which has been a big part of their slump.

Miami’s defense, however, has to step up. Besides the new acquisition, the defensive output has been sorely lacking. They have lost by an average of 17.4 points over their last five games. The Heat have to get their identity back or risk getting blown away by the streaking Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter and De’Aaron Fox are expected to start for Mike Brown’s team.

Erik Spoelstra could counter with a lineup that has Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Jimmy Butler is 21.5, which is roughly the same as his season average of 21.1 PPG for the Miami Heat. “Jimmy Buckets” is averaging 27.0 points on 56.7% shooting. He is on a roll and could easily top his points prop on Wednesday versus the Kings.

De’Aaron Fox gets a 25.5 points prop, which is below his season average of 27.5 PPG. Like Butler, Fox is also having a good streak. He is averaging 28.7 points in his last three games and could get over his points prop.

Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat: Prediction

The Miami Heat have not played well in two weeks. Still, they are formidable, particularly when they are in South Beach. The Sacramento Kings, though, have been impressive and may be able to extend their winning streak to five with another road victory.

Both teams combine to average 228.8 PPG, which is lower than the total points prop of over/under 230.5. Betting under may be the better option between the two.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!