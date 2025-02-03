Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 3 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings will be on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at Target Center. The T-Wolves are seventh in the West with a 27-22 record, while the Kings are 10th with a 24-24 record.

Sacramento has been highly inconsistent this season, some of which it tried to address Sunday after reportedly agreeing to trade De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs as a part of a three-team deal. The team will get Zach LaVine in return along with other draft compensations.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings are coming off of a 144-110 blowout loss to the OKC Thunder on Saturday. While it’s not the end Fox would have wanted with Sacramento, he led the team in scoring with 20 points. All starters scored in double digits.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota saw its five-game winning streak snapped against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The T-Wolves lost 105-103 and were led by Jaden McDaniels’ 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The two Western Conference teams have faced each other on 133 occasions, with the T-Wolves holding a 70-63 lead. They last played on Nov. 27, when Sacramento won 115-104, behind Domantas Sabonis’ 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards had 29 points for Minnesota.

Monday’s game will be their final meeting this season, with Minnesota leading the series 2-1.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports

Kings injury report for Feb. 3

The Kings injury report, as per ESPN, features only Zach LaVine. He's out with personal reasons, which is expected to be the birth of his third child.

Timberwolves injury report for Feb. 3

The T-Wolves will be without Julius Randle (right groin strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe injury). Anthony Edwards (illness) and Naz Reid (finger) are questionable.

Here’s a look at the Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 3:

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups and depth chart

Kings starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Carter Keon Ellis Malik Monk SG Malik Monk Keon Ellis Devin Carter SF DeMar DeRozan Doug McDermott Keegan Murray PF Keegan Murray Doug McDermott Trey Lyles C Domantas Sabonis Trey Lyles Alex Len

Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Rob Dillingham Tristen Newton SG Anthony Edwards (DD Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Nickeil Alexander-Walker PF Naz Reid (DD) Joe Ingles Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid (DD) Luka Garza

*DD indicates day-to-day

Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is one of 10 matchups scheduled for Monday and will tip off at 8 p.m. at Target Center.

The game will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA and FanDuel Sports Network - North. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.