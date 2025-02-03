Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Sacramento is 10th in the West with a 24-24 record, while Minnesota is seventh with a 27-22 record.

The two teams have played each other 133 times, with Minnesota holding a 70-63 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season. Minnesota holds a 2-1 lead so far but lost the most recent game 115-104 on Nov. 27. Domantas Sabonis led the King with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards had 29 points for the T-Wolves.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 3, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and NBCSCA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (+160) vs. Timberwolves (-190)

Spread: Kings (+4.5) vs. Timberwolves (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o221.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u221.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Kings are set for a new era after it was reported they agreed to trade De’Aaron Fox on Sunday to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal. They did land Zach LaVine in return. While the teams are yet to make the announcement, the trade is as good as done.

Sacramento is on a two-game losing streak and most recently lost 144-110 to the OKC Thunder on Saturday. Fox led the Kings in his final game with the team with 20 points. All Kings starters scored in double digits but it wasn’t enough to stop the Thunder.

The Timberwolves have won six of the past 10 games but are coming off of a 105-103 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday that snapped a five-game win streak. Anthony Edwards missed the game with an illness and is questionable for Monday’s game as well. Julius Randle is out as well with a right groin strain.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 23 points and 12 rebounds during Saturday’s loss. Rudy Gobert (16 points and 16 rebounds) had a double-double as well.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Domantas Sabonis’ points total is set at 19.5, which is under his season average of 20.8 points. With Fox traded and LaVine unlikely to feature Monday, Sabonis should have more scoring opportunities and go over 19.5 points.

Jaden McDaniels’ points total is set at 13.5. With Minnesota’s injury issues, he should see an increase in production and score over 13.5 points.

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The oddsmakers favor the T-Wolves to win at home. If Anthony Edwards plays, they could get the win, but if he is ruled out, Sacramento should win. This should be a low-scoring game with the team total staying under 221.5 points.

